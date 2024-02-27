Historic Camden hosts writing workshop at Robert Mills Courthouse | Camden

How do you inspire kids to turn off their electronic devices and turn on their creative brains? We all know that this is not an easy task. Now add some history and a touch of patriotism. Do you think this is possible? Absolute. Want to know more? Read more!
Award-winning children's author Jenny L. Cote will present a creative writing workshop March 9 at the Robert Mills Courthouse for children ages 8 to 98. In Jenny's children's book series The epic Order of the Seven, the main characters, Max and Liz, witness the birth of our nation with all the danger, drama and glory that brings. Readers meet patriots like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson as children and watch them grow into the founding fathers we know so well.
Cote is a champion for our founding history. She grew up near Yorktown and Williamsburg, Virginia, and fondly remembers her family trips to Colonial Williamsburg. An interaction there with a Patrick Henry reenactor led her to write about history. What makes learning about this history so important?
The founders studied every form of government that has ever existed. They came up with the best premise they could think of. They knew it wasn't perfect. It's up to every generation to advance the American experiment, and knowledge is power, Cote said.
How does Coute reach our youngest generation and teach them in a fun and engaging way? It's impossible to spend time with her without being swept away by her enthusiasm.
To make reading possible for a child, there is nothing better [than creative writing]. I expand their understanding of what history is, that it is a treasure hunt, Cote said. In the workshops I give, the first thing I do when I start is: know your audience. Who are the kids who hate writing and research? I identify them. I seduce them. I make it so much fun; When they leave, they can't wait to get home and read and write. To make reading possible for a child, there is nothing better.
Cotes workshops are fun and exciting for all ages, children and their adults can spend time together reading, writing, creating and learning the history of our country's founding.
The writing workshop is one of several events that will be part of the Historic Camdens Lafayette Weekend, March 8 and 9. The weekend commemorates the 199th anniversary of American Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette's visit to Camden. You can view the weekend's schedule of events and register your child and yourself at www.historiccamden.org/lafayette.
