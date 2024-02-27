Virginia Tech's Kitley and Virginia's Johnson claim ACC Womens Basketball Weekly Honors





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Elizabeth Kitley, a graduate center from Virginia Tech, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, while Virginia guard Kymora Johnson earned Rookie of the Week honors. Kitley earned her sixth Player of the Week honor this season, tying the conference record, while Johnson claimed her second Rookie of the Week nod. The ACC women's basketball weekly awards are voted on by the league's Blue Ribbon Panel. Kitley, playing in her final regular-season game at Cassell Coliseum, scored a game-high 34 points to lead Virginia Tech to a win over North Carolina for at least a share of the league's regular-season title ACC and the number 1 seal. seed in the upcoming Ally ACC Womens Basketball Tournament. The Summerfield, North Carolina, native finished 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) from the field and 12-for-14 from the free-throw line as she led the Hokies to their 800th victory in program history. Kitley ties former Duke great Alana Beard with six ACC Player of the Week awards in one season, with Beard accomplishing the feat twice during the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in a pair of conference wins over Miami and Louisville. In her 36 minutes against the Hurricanes, the Charlottesville, Virginia, native knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to pace UVA and record her seventh 20-point effort of the season. On Sunday, the freshman scored 18 points with six rebounds and six assists to help the Cavaliers earn their first win at Louisville in program history, defeating the 20th-ranked Cardinals. It was Virginia's third win over a nationally ranked ACC team this season. Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, headlined by Virginia Tech climbing three spots to No. 5, its highest ranking this season. NC State is No. 12, Notre Dame has moved up two spots to No. 17, Syracuse is No. 19 and Louisville is No. 22. Duke, North Carolina and Florida State receive votes. The ACC Womens Basketball regular season ends this week and the competition for the 2024 Ally ACC Womens Basketball Tournament will be announced on Sunday evening. A pair of ranked matchups headline Thursday, as No. 5 Virginia Tech goes to No. 12 Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on ESPN, while No. 19 Syracuse visits No. 12 NC State for tipoff at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra . 2023-24 ACC Player of the Week Awards November 13 Saniya Rivers, NC State

Nov. 20 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

November 27 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Dec. 4 Liato King, Pitt

December 11 Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech

Dec. 18 Amari Robinson, Clemson

Dec. 26 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 2 Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State

January 8 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Jan. 15 Sara Bejedi, State of Florida

January 22 Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

January 29 Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

February 5 Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse and Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

February 12 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

February 19 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

February 26 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech ACC Rookie of the Week honors 2023-24 Nov. 13 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Nov. 20 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Nov. 27 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Dec. 4 Alyssa Latham, Syracuse

December 11 Zoe Brooks, NC State

Dec. 18 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Dec. 26 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 2 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 8 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 15 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 22 Kymora Johnson, Virginia

Jan. 29 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Feb. 5 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

February 12 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

February 19 Rusne Augustinaite, Georgia Tech

February 26 Kymora Johnson, Virginia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/2/26/virginia-techs-kitley-virginias-johnson-claim-acc-womens-basketball-weekly-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos