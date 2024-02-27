



USTA Florida welcomed college tennis clubs from across the state as it held the Tennis on Campus Sectional Championship, with bids to Nationals on the line. The USTA National Campus was home to 8 unique schools, with 20 teams and 153 student-athletes. The stakes were high as only the top two finishers of the event would earn a spot at the National Championships. To determine a winner, the teams were divided into five groups, each playing in a round robin. The final group rankings were used to determine the bracket for the sectional crown. The competition was fierce all weekend long as the teams compete for their chance at the Sectional Championship. TWed teams really stood out when they met in the championship, The University of Florida And The University by Miami. Both schools goods virtually flawless the whole weekend long to take competitive corresponds to left and right. In the championship, the teams left everything they had on the fields. With the teams knocking off each other's matches, it was a great match to watch. Ultimately, the University of Florida emerged victorious, earning the state's top seed at Nationals. This event marked the first time USTA Florida used the new and improved Virtual Tournament Desk System, the Match Tennis Team app. With Match Tennis Team, USTA Florida can better communicate match times, scores, delays and tournament updates from one central location. Teams also submitted lineups and scores through the appstreamlining and executing the entire event seamlessly. With Match Tennis Team, family, friends and others can easily follow tournaments and stay up to date with all matches in real time. The organization will use this throughout 2024 and beyond, while Junior Team Tennis will use it during the Spring State Championship. The 2024 Tennis on Campus Sectional Championship marked the end of the season. USTA Florida's top finishers, UF and UM, will play in the National Championship on April 4 in Rome, Georgia. For more information about participating in the next Tennis on Campus season, visit ustaflorida.com/toc or contact Yasel Gonzalez ([email protected]) for more information about joining in on the TOC fun.

