Denver is rising in the latest Power 5 rankings for men's college hockey

Familiar faces grace the top ranks of men's college hockey this week, with no new teams included in NCAA.com correspondent Jordan Menard's latest Power 5 rankings. Here's a look at Menard's full rankings: No. 1 Boston College (Previous: 1) BC swept Vermont, where Cutter Gauthier scored two goals and Will Smith had three assists on Friday. On Saturday, Ryan Leonard and Gauthier both had three points. Gauthier Leonard https://t.co/5s2DsDrJfa pic.twitter.com/0X1Wo5TLVP BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 25, 2024 No. 2 Boston University (2) The Terriers defeated UConn this weekend. In Friday's 6-1 win, Macklin Celebrini scored two goals and had two assists, and on Saturday, Nick Zabaneh scored a pair of goals and had an assist. No. 3 Denver (4) The Pios tied the game and recorded an 8-1 victory over Miami (Ohio) this weekend. In Saturday's win, Denver had eight different scorers, while Tristian Broz had a goal in addition to three assists. No. 4 North Dakota (5) North Dakota swept Minnesota Duluth this weekend with a 6-0 shutout on Friday and a 4-2 victory on Saturday. Jackson Blake scored seven points in both games with a goal and four assists on Friday and then a pair of assists on Saturday. This is just great. #UNDproud | #LGH | #HobeyBlaker pic.twitter.com/4VavmYCKQ9 North Dakota Hockey (@UNDmhockey) February 24, 2024 No. 5 State of Michigan (3) The Spartans split with Ohio State this weekend. On Saturday, Karsen Dorwart had three points with a goal.

