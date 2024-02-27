IPC saddened by the passing of Anne Ebbs





The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is saddened by the death of Anne Ebbs, a Paralympian who was a pioneer of para sport in Ireland and a recipient of the IPC Paralympic Order. Born in Meath, Ireland, in 1940, Anne was a talented Para table tennis player and won silver medals at the 1972 Heidelberg Paralympic Games and the 1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York Paralympic Games. She also won a bronze medal at the 1980 Paralympic Games in Arnhem. Anne was the founder of the Irish Paralympic Council, which later became Paralympics Ireland. Between 1987 and 2008 she was Secretary General of the Paralympic Games in Ireland. Under her leadership, Anne improved the high performance standards of para sport in Ireland to a position where it was on par with other leading sports. In addition, she saw all of Ireland's disability sports federations working together to achieve common goals and promote opportunities for athletes with disabilities within their respective sports. Anne Ebbs was a founding member of the Irish Paralympic Council, which later became Paralympics Ireland. @Sportsfile Anne received the Paralympic Order in 2008, the highest honor that a person associated with the Paralympic Movement can achieve. The Paralympic Order honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the Movement, exemplified the Paralympic ideal through their actions, achieved notable achievements in the world of Paralympic sport or rendered outstanding service to the Paralympic cause. During her presentation in 2008, then IPC President Sir Philip Craven said: Anne Ebbs epitomizes what is great about an athlete, volunteer and staff member, dedicating herself to Paralympic sport and fighting for athletes' rights, and so on. to promote the cause of sport. the Paralympic movement. Anne also held the position of Sports Director at the Irish Wheelchair Association and was Chef de Mission for the Seoul 1988 Paralympic Games and Deputy Chef de Mission for the Atlanta 1996 Paralympic Games. She was honored to become a Life Honorable Member of the Paralympic Games of Ireland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paralympic.org/news/ipc-saddened-passing-anne-ebbs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos