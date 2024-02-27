Men's and women's indoor track and field teams win University of Lynchburg ODAC Championships





The University of Lynchburg men's and women's indoor track and field teams have won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference indoor championships for the third year in a row. The Hornets won the cross country championships for the third straight season in October, and the Hornets had already won the past three outdoor championships. Sunday's pair of championships means the Hornets have won the past 18 championships when you combine the men's and women's cross country, indoor and outdoor trophies. The men finished with 149 points, and the women earned 197 points in the indoor championship standings, the most points the women's program ever scored during the championship meet. The women achieved 194 points last season. The women defeated second-place Roanoke by 102 points, and the men enjoyed a 46-point margin over second-place Washington and Lee University. The men have now won 31 indoor trophies, while the women secured their 14th-place finish in program history. The Hornets won 15 individual events during the two-day competition. The women scored at least one point in all events, except for the 60 meter sprint. The men scored the most points in the mile, where Chasen Hunt led five Hornets in the top 6. Kayla Werner won the mile with a 5:04.90, and Lauren Massey and Molly Silva finished third and fourth. Betsy Mohnkern won the 60 meter hurdles with a personal best of 8.76. She owns the 12th fastest hurdle time in Division III. Sam Llaneza set a championship record in the 800 meters with a 1:52.59. In the women's 800 meters, Molly Silva, Lauren Thomas and Annalize Williams finished second, third and fourth, respectively. Hunt followed up his first-place performance in the mile with another gold medal in the 3K, running a time of 8:36.96. Frank Csorba finished right behind him with an 8:38.44. Werner also doubled her mile gold with a goal in the 3K, as did Hunt. Courtney Drumm, Allison Dell and Massey finished second, third and fourth behind Werner. The Lynchburg 4×400 meter relay teams ended Sunday with a sweep of the relays, representative of the team sweep of the championships overall. Gabriel Kwakye, Zachary Jacobs, Brian Flowers and Jacob Hodnett won the men's relay with a 3:24.10. Hodnett closed a significant gap on the final lap, beating Randolph's anchor by 0.38 seconds. Mohnkern, Vuronika Barnes, Hannah Edwards and Allison Bobst won the women's relay with a 4:02.26. Seward won the triple jump with a leap of 11.59 meters (38′ 0.75″). Bobst won the only other men's or women's field event on Sunday with a jump of 3.58m (11′ 8.75″) for first place. On Saturday, Csorba won the men's 5K, Drumm won the women's 5K, Danny Miller, Brian Flowers, Jamison Mantooth and Sam Llaneza won the men's medley relay, Kayla Werner, Thomas, Williams and Kirsten Werner won the women's DMR. , and Seward won the long jump. Visit Lynchburg Athletics online at home,LynchburgSports.comalways for up-to-date news on all Hornets sports and coverage of theLynchburg Hornets Sports Network. Register hereto get Lynchburg Sports news delivered to your email inbox.Give Lynchburg Sports a likeFacebookand follow Lynchburg AthleticsInstagram,WiresAndX.

