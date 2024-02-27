Sports
Gymnastics is at number 13 in the first week of NQS
COLUMBIA, Mo. In the first week of the National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings, the University of Missouri gymnastics team is steady at No. 13 in the Road To Nationals standings this week. NQS takes into account a team's six best scores, three of which must be gone. The highest score is removed and the remaining five scores are averaged.
Missouri's NQS is 197.180, just .015 lower than the team's best NQS in program history as of the end of the 2022 regular season. In just eight weeks, the Tigers have already posted six scores of 197 or higher, just one less than last season's program record of seven.
The Tigers picked up their sixth 197 of the year in Friday's meeting against No. 12 Auburn, where head coach Shannon Welker guided his team to a 197,000, good for the sixth score of 197 or higher this season.Sienna Schreibershared both the bars and the bar title, while Jocelyn Moore took her title on the third floor in four weeks.
Missouri's floor score continues to rank among the top 10 in the nation, ranking at No. 9 with an NQS of 49.495. In addition to Moore's floor title winning 9.950, Amari Celestine continued her great month of February with a score of 9.925 and Kennedy Griffin scored a 9.900 to help the Tigers score a 49.475 on the event.
The Tigers rank No. 11 with an average of 49.264. Mizzou posted a score of 49.325 on the apparatus last weekend, tying the team's third-best score this season. The team had five scores above 9,850, with Moore, Celestine and Rayna Light leading with a 9,875.
Missouri maintained a spot in the top 15 for bars, landing at No. 14 with an NQS of 49,295. Behind Schreiber's 9.900, the Tigers scored above a 49 for the sixth week in a row with a 49.225.
With the switch to NQS scoring, Missouri jumped four spots in the beam rankings to No. 18 with a score of 49.160.
Five Tigers boast a top-25 ranking in at least one event in the initial NQS release, as Missouri ranked at least one gymnast in each event.
Three Tigers are in the top 25 of the jump rankings. Freshmen Hannah Horton leads the pack and is ranked No. 18 in the country with an NQS of 9.885, while Moore and Celestine are both ranked No. 25 with a score of 9.880.
Two-time WCGA Regular Season All-American Mara Titarsolej is tied for number 13 in the bar rankings with a 9,915 NQS after an excellent month of February.
On beam, Schreiber is tied with LSU's Haleigh Bryant for the highest beam score in the SEC, ranking No. 7 in the nation with an NQS of 9.935. The two-time WCGA Regular-Season All-American on beam has already posted six scores of 9.9 or higher this season.
Moore checks in as Missouri's highest-ranked prospect and is ranked fifth on the floor. She is one of two gymnasts in the SEC to score a 9.9 or higher on every floor routine this season.
NEXT ONE
After a month-long absence in Columbia, the Tigers return to Hearnes Center next Sunday, March 3, for a Battle Line Rivalry showdown against No. 16 Arkansas. The first touch is scheduled for 5:00 PM CT and the matchup will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The meeting is the alumni evening. Come join us at Hearnes Center and celebrate with some of the most decorated gymnasts in program history.
The first 500 fans will receive a Mizzou Gymnastics stemless drinking glass upon arrival. Fans can get their hands on a poster of our amazing junior class!
Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Gymnastics.
