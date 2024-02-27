Sports
Neil Wagner to retire from international cricket with immediate effect | Cricket
Neil Wagner, one of only five New Zealand bowlers to take more than 250 Test wickets, has decided to retire from international cricket with immediate effect. The left-arm fast bowler will not be in the starting XI for the first Test at the Cello Basin Reserve and will be released from the squad ahead of the second Test in Christchurch, New Zealand Cricket said in an official statement on Tuesday. This brings an end to an illustrious career of 64 Tests spread over 12 years.
However, the 37-year-old will continue to ply his trade in domestic cricket for the Northern Districts, both in New Zealand and abroad.
Neil Wagner, a workhorse for the New Zealand captains under whom he played, will end his career fifth on the list of New Zealand's top Test wicket-takers with 260 wickets, at an average of 27. His strike rate of 52 is bettered only by the great Sir Richard Hadlee (50) of New Zealand who has taken more than 100 Test wickets. Wagner won 32 of his 64 Tests and claimed 143 wickets at an average of 22 in those victories.
He was born in South Africa and moved to Dunedin in 2008 to play domestic cricket for Otago, before moving north to his current home in Papamoa in 2018 to play for Northern Districts.
Emotional Neil Wagner says it's the right time to move on
Wagner said the decision to retire was not an easy one, but it was clear the time was right to move on.
It was an emotional week, Wagner said. It's not easy to walk away from something you've given so much to and gotten so much out of, but now is the time for others to step up and move this team forward.
I have loved every moment of playing Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS and am proud of everything we have achieved as a team. The friendships and bonds I have built throughout my career are what I will cherish most and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in where I am today. My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I ever wanted to do was do the best for the team. I hope that is the legacy I will leave behind.”
The left-armer made his Test in 2012 and was a key member of the New Zealand squad during their climb to the number one ICC Test world rankings and victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021. He thanked his wife, Lana and children for their continued support.
I would like to thank my wife Lana for her support in helping me become the man I am today and for helping me bring our two little girls Olivia and Zahli, and our boy Josh, into the world.
I'm looking forward to a final week at camp and will do everything I can to help prepare and support the boys.
Tim Southee and Gary Stead greet Neil Wagner
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Wagner's impact went beyond statistics. Neil's numbers are phenomenal, but I don't think we can underestimate his contributions to the team when the chips were down and he found a way to create a wicket.
His accuracy, execution and tenacity have played a key role in many of our great Test victories and he will always be remembered for his lion-hearted nature. Neil gave absolutely everything to the BLACKCAPS and we will definitely miss his energy and never give in to his attitude.
New Zealand test captain Tim Southee described Wagner as one of the team's great men.
You always knew what you were going to get with Neil and that was 100% commitment to the business, he said. “He would do anything for the team and has earned nothing but respect and admiration in the dressing room. Personally, I have had a great relationship with Neil, both on and off the pitch, and I am sure our friendship will continue for years to come .”
Wagner will be recognized at the Cello Basin Reserve during the first Test and further celebrated at the ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards in Christchurch on March 13.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/neil-wagner-retires-from-international-cricket-with-immediate-effect-wont-play-in-new-zealand-vs-australia-tests-101708999811153.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- M2.7 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz Mountains – NBC Bay Area
- Alex Brockdorff – Wikipedia
- Neil Wagner to retire from international cricket with immediate effect | Cricket
- Fashion Show and Tell at USF Celebrates Everyone – The Oracle
- Google answers questions about crawl budgets
- Lee Anderson doubles down on his criticism of Sadiq Khan
- Snake venom can be neutralized by new synthetic antibodies
- Is Gibran a symbol of Joko Widodo's fraud in the presidential election?
- The rise and fall of avant-garde Hollywood cinema
- Google Gemini arrested for fabricating fake book reviews
- Dhruv Rathee is wrong. If Modi is a dictator, why has he so often failed to get what he wants?
- Tributes paid to Once Upon a Time star Chris Gauthier