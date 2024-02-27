Family of Missouri high school football players talk about CTE in young athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Wyatt Bramwell was a football star. He started playing flag football in kindergarten and played tackle in third grade. His father helped coach for a few years. His mother, a nurse, watched from the sidelines.

I was always more concerned that he would be mishandled and paralyzed. To be honest, that was my biggest fear: that he would develop some kind of spinal problem. Never, never his head, said Christie Bramwell.

Wyatt played varsity all four years for Pleasant Hill High School and had his eye on the University of Missouri. His family knew about CTE and understood that the closer you play to the ball, the more hits you get. So Wyatt became a receiver.

We were going to be a skills player. We would become hands people. It would be a finesse. Made no difference. Still ends with a positive CTE. It still ends in tragedy, Bill Bramwell said.

CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease that occurs in several former professional football players. It is caused by repetitive head injuries.

Wyatt's spiral

Wyatt's parents described a 60-day spiral before his death. He was angry and impulsive. He even left home.

It was like that, it was night and day. It was like, what, what? In fact, I remember us looking at each other like, what, what just happened? said Christie Bramwell.

In a video, Wyatt discussed the demons he was dealing with in his head.

Wyatt Bramwell left this video for his family before he committed suicide at the age of 18.

Wyatt died by suicide when he was 18 years old.

He shot himself in the chest. We think it was probably him who saved his brain for an accurate autopsy, said Bill Bramwell.

The Bramwells honored Wyatt's request and donated his brain to Boston University's CTE Center. They found out that Wyatt had stage 2 CTE.

There are four stages of CTE. In phase 2, patients like Wyatt often suffer from headaches, concentration problems, depression, short-term memory loss and explosive moods.

Bill Bramwell believes that Wyatt suspected he was suffering from CTE. Wyatt's Google history showed he was looking for information about CTE.

Boston's Research on Younger Athletes

Wyatt's CTE diagnosis is part of a study from Boston University of the 152 contact athletes who died under the age of 30.

Sixty-three of them, or 41.4%, had CTE.

The report revealed:

Young contact athletes may be at risk for long-term neuropathological conditions, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

More than 70 percent of the athletes were amateur athletes who practiced sports such as football, ice hockey, football, rugby and wrestling.

Wyatt never even played college football.

Ultimately, it doesn't seem to be about the number of concussions diagnosed, although that is certainly important. It seems to be more about how often they hit their heads repeatedly, says University of Kansas sports neurologist Dr. Michael Rippee.

READ ALSO: He was a different kid and then he was gone: Parents warn of early CTE signs after son's death

Rippee directs the Center for Concussion Management and works on the sidelines for the University of Kansas football team, closely monitoring players for concussions. He never treated Wyatt Bramwell.

He believes that more research is clearly needed and that sports like youth football can adapt in the meantime.

I think one of the discussions is whether we should change the game. US Soccer has already said we will be out of the game until they are 14 years old. There's been a push, you know, do we say no tackling and football until a certain age? said Dr. Rippee.

Wyatt's legacy

Wyatt leaves behind parents who don't vilify football, but hopes his battle and diagnosis with CTE can be helpful to other families.

They point out that football was such an important part of Wyatt's life and happiness. It's where he made friends and learned perseverance. They encourage youth leagues to consider safer practices and perhaps address them later in life.

They are devastated by his loss and an illness that robs Wyatt of hope.

It makes me angry because I didn't get the chance to help him, Christie said.

If you or a loved one needs help, please call the suicide hotline 988.

READ ALSO: CTE was found in nearly 92% of former NFL players studied, the report said

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.