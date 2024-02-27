The NJ tennis coach showed a nude photo of himself to the teen during lessons, authorities say





A coach who teaches private and group tennis lessons in Camden County was arrested Monday after being accused of showing a nude photo of himself to one of his teenage students, authorities said. Ovidiu V. Dragos, 60, of Moorestown, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree promotion of obscene material to persons under 18, fourth-degree stalking and harassment, according to a news release. from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Dragos teaches private and group lessons at Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club in Cherry Hill, authorities said. Dragos twice showed a nude photo of himself to a 15-year-old girl on his cell phone while she was taking group classes at the club, authorities said. The club did not respond to a call for comment on Monday evening. He was also accused of stuffing numerous letters, cards, poems and gifts into the girl's tennis bag over a two-year period while giving her private and group tennis lessons at outdoor courts in Cinnaminson, Moorestown and Cherry Hill, they said officials. Dragos was arrested Monday in Moorestown and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he will be held until his pretrial detention hearing, the office said. Anyone with information about Drago's alleged actions was asked to contact Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 225-8642, Detective Joshua Jenkins of the Burlington County Prosecutors Office at (609) 845-2811 , Cherry Hill. Police Detective Gregory Brisbin at (856) 432-8830, or Moorestown Police Detective Ryan Carr at (856) 914-3037. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a voluntary subscription. Chris Sheldon can be reached at [email protected].

