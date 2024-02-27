Arena deal completed, Union hockey teams get new home | News

The teams will begin play at the Mohawk Harbor Event Center in the 2025-2026 season. Officials announced the final deal on Monday.

That means next season will be the last in which the Garnet Chargers will call Messa Rink at Achilles Center their home.

It's incredibly exciting, Union College athletics director Jim McLaughlin said Monday. It's a big step for our programs, the community and also for the city to have an event center like this.

Union agreed to a 25-year lease with developer Maxon Alco Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of the Galesi Group, as the anchor tenant. According to a news release, Union will contribute $20 million over the next 25 years to host hockey games in the new arena.

Plans for the arena have been discussed for years and were even included as part of the Schenectadys Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $10 million state grant awarded in 2019 to spur economic growth in the downtown area. However, funding for the arena was ultimately dropped at that time in favor of other projects.

But the proposal gained momentum again in 2022, when state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, announced he had secured $10 million in state funding for an arena in Mohawk Harbor.

I am happy to see the culmination of our collective efforts to bring this project to fruition, Santabarbara said in a press release on Monday. What started with securing $10 million in the state budget and committing another $1 million from my office, this effort underscores my commitment to improving the quality of life and promoting growth in Schenectady as a tourism destination. I believe this groundbreaking project will usher in a new era for Schenectady, providing not only a new home for Union College hockey, but a state-of-the-art multi-purpose arena in Mohawk Harbor that is a significant investment in the future of our community. . It brings the potential to attract exciting new events to Schenectady, including NCAA tournaments, big names in entertainment and new economic development opportunities. It was also inspiring to see the outpouring of support at every level of government. I applaud all stakeholders for their collective efforts to make this transformative project a reality.

Additional funding came from the Schenectady County Legislature ($5 million), the Schenectady City Council ($2.5 million) and Union trustee Neil Golub ($1 million).

In the spring the ground will be broken. An exact date has not been set.

[It was] It will take a long time, Union College President David Harris said Monday. There are a lot of things we had to work through, but it's really exciting that it's going to become a reality.

Union weighed several options, from building a new facility on campus to repairing or renovating Messa. Ultimately, it was decided that the best course was to play in a new off-campus facility.

In a world of scarce resources, this is just a great opportunity because ultimately you get a $50 million facility that we use [and] to share it with others, Harris said. So it's $20 million over 25 years, instead of having to find $50 million on campus, or $20 [million-] plus renovating Messa, which would still pose a lot of challenges.

Messa Rink, then called Achilles Rink, was built for $1.8 million and opened in 1975. The first hockey game played was on December 5, 1975 against the University of Ottawa. Union was an NCAA Division II/Division III program when it first started, then moved to Division I in 1991. The women's team began play at the Division III level in 1999 and was elevated to Division I four years later. facility also hosts high school and youth hockey games, as well as the Union men's club hockey team, which will move its games to the new facility.

When the Union hockey teams move to the new arena, McLaughlin said the college will continue to use Achilles Center for athletic purposes. The facility will no longer include an ice rink at that time.

It's obviously going to free up some existing locker room spaces that we can use for other teams, McLaughlin said. It will allow us to increase the strength and conditioning space and sports medicine, and it will allow us to have an indoor practice facility that will be great for baseball, lacrosse, football, all of our teams.

Playing on a new rink, and the gradual implementation of athletic scholarships, will help the Union's coaching staff recruit student-athletes for the hockey teams.

This new arena will help us attract top talent now and in the future, and give us the opportunity to develop our current players and help them achieve their athletic and academic goals, men's hockey head coach Josh Hauge said in a news release. We are also excited to welcome our wonderful university and community fans to this new rink and watch them continue to demonstrate their passion for Union hockey.

With scholarship opportunities, a distinguished degree, a beautiful campus and now a brand new facility, our student-athletes have a real recipe for personal growth and success, women's head coach Josh Sciba said in a news release. This new facility will allow our staff to provide the type of Division I experience our student-athletes are looking for and will enhance our recruiting efforts for years to come.

The facility will have 2,200 seats for hockey, while capacity will be expanded to 3,600 for other sporting events, trade shows and conferences.