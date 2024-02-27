Penultimate weekend report SBL Championship

February 26, 2024 | Jack Ramful

Ahead of a crucial weekend in the SBL Championship Division, the standings reflected a tense narrative on both sides. With BATTS 2 and London Academy 1 neck and neck on 17 points each, the pressure increased for the leading duo to maintain their winning ways. Nottingham TTC 1, within striking distance, was prepared to take every opportunity to rise.

In the bottom tier of the table, the battle to avoid relegation was just as fierce. Ormesby 2, Fusion 2 and PPong Team faced crucial matches that could determine their survival in the division. Every point would be fiercely contested, with the weekend's outcomes potentially reshaping the entire landscape of the competition.

Saturday 24e February 10.30

Perry Dale 08 v Ormesby 2 – WATCH TTE.TV

In a hard-fought match, Perry Dale 08 and Ormesby 2 finished level with a 4-4 draw. Ormesby 2 standout player Graeme Barella recorded significant victories, including a remarkable 3-1 victory over Samuel Perry and a 3-0 sweep against Kim Daybell. For Perry Dale 08, Simon Noutch and Sammy Kaye responded with straight-set victories over Ryan Nassau and Hannah Silcock respectively, to even the scales.

BATTS 2 vs Fusion 2

BATTS 2 put in a strong performance, beating Fusion 2 by a score of 6-2. BATTS 2's Jack Bennett earned Player of the Match honors, contributing crucial victories including a 3-1 win over Joshua Dye. Fusion 2's Tianyi Yu scored 3-1 over Adam Nutland, but that wasn't enough to turn the tide against BATTS 2's momentum.

Nottingham TTC 1 vs PPong team

Nottingham TTC 1 dominated PPong Team and closed with an impressive 8-0 victory. Maxim Stevens was the lynchpin for Nottingham, beating Joseph Marlor 3-2 in a thrilling match. The PPong team struggled to gain ground, with Nottingham's Joe Sawyer and Oliver Cornish contributing to the team's clean sweep without dropping a set.

London Academy 1 vs Wymondham

London Academy 1 achieved a narrow victory against Wymondham, 5-3. Fredrik Nordahl's strategic gameplay was on full display, including a 3-0 shutout of Connor Whitehead. Wymondham's Isaac Kingham fought hard to claim a 3-0 victory over Gabriel Achampong, but it was not enough to overcome the overall team strength of London Academy.

Urban TTC 1 vs. Brighton TTC 2

Urban TTC 1 and Brighton TTC 2 battled to a 4-4 draw, with both sides trading blows. Brighton's Ihor Zavadskyi particularly stood out in his 3-0 win over Mateusz Mikosz. Urban's Joseph Hunter and Leon Thomson contributed with 3-1 and 3-0 wins respectively against Aaron McKibbin and a Brighton player who was not present.

Saturday 24e 2:30 PM February

Nottingham TTC 1 vs London Academy 1 – WATCH TTE.TV

In a clash that could impact the top of the table, London Academy 1 delivered a big blow to Nottingham TTC 1 with a 7-1 win. Fredrik Nordahl was the architect behind many of the London Academy's points, including an outright victory over Owen Brown. Despite Nottingham's home advantage, London Academy 1's superior play across the board, evidenced by decisive wins from Gabriel Achampong and Jerry Fung, underlined their title aspirations.

Ormesby 2 vs BATTS 2

BATTS 2 defeated Ormesby 2 with a 5-3 win, cementing their position at the top. BATTS 2's Joe Ferguson took home Player of the Match honors with crucial victories including a hard-fought victory over Hannah Silcock. Graeme Barella and Abraham Earl Sellado from Ormesby 2 put up a strong fight, but the overall strength of BATTS 2 prevailed.

Fusion 2 vs. urban TTC 1

Urban TTC 1, looking to improve the rankings, suffered a setback with a 5-3 defeat against Fusion 2. Player of the match went to Urban's Mateusz Mikosz, who shone despite the defeat and recorded important victories, including a close 3- 2 win. about Tianyi Yu. However, Fusion 2's balanced team effort was enough to secure victory, with Joshua Dye contributing to the success with a straight sets win over Joseph Hunter.

Wymondham vs Perry Dale 08

In a mid-table matchup, Wymondham and Perry Dale 08 battled to a 4-4 draw. Wymondham's Rhys Davies put in a Player of the Match performance, with impressive wins including a 3-2 win over Sammy Kaye. Perry Dale 08's Simon Noutch and Kim Daybell responded with victories of their own, but neither side could get the deciding point.

Brighton TTC 2 vs PPong team

Brighton TTC 2 took on the struggling PPong Team and emerged with a 4-3 win. Brighton's Ihor Zavadskyi continued his excellent form, including a straight sets victory over Joseph Marlor. PPong Team's resilience was evident in Harri Docherty's victory against Aaron McKibbin, but it was not enough to overcome Brighton's collective team effort.

Sunday 25e February 09:30

Urban TTC 1 vs. Ormesby 2

Urban TTC 1 and Ormesby 2 ended in a deadlock, with both teams sharing the win in a 4-4 draw. Ormesby 2's Abraham Earl Sellado was in top form to beat Leon Thomson in a 3-0 set, making a significant contribution to his team's draw and earning the Player of the Match title. Urban TTC 1's Joseph Hunter and Sam Gabriel secured victories, but Ormesby's consistent performance in other sets, particularly Graeme Barella's 3-2 victory over Mateusz Mikosz, kept the match in the balance.

BATTS 2 v Wymondham

Wymondham picked up a decisive 6-2 win over BATTS 2, turning the league's predictions on their head. Wymondham's Isaac Kingham played a crucial role in securing key wins and earning the Player of the Match award. His 3-1 win against Mollie Patterson was crucial in cementing Wymondham's dominant performance.

PPong Team vs London Academy 1

London Academy 1 came out strong against PPong Team and achieved a 6-2 victory. Paul Cicchelli stood out for PPong Team despite the loss, recording wins that challenged the London Academy, including a remarkable 3-0 win over Ching Sum Pang which earned him Player of the Match recognition. However, the London Academy's depth proved too great, with Fredrik Nordahl and Gabriel Achampong contributing to their team's overall victory.

Perry Dale 08 vs Nottingham TTC 1

Nottingham TTC 1 recorded a 6-2 victory over Perry Dale 08, with Oliver Cornish receiving Player of the Match honors. His wins were key to Nottingham's success, including a 3-0 win against Sammy Kaye. Perry Dale 08's Kim Daybell provided some resistance with a 3-1 win over Joe Sawyer, but Nottingham's collective effort across the board secured the win.

Brighton TTC 2 vs Fusion 2

Brighton TTC 2 won the match as Fusion were unable to field a full team.

Sunday 25e February 1:30 pm

Ormesby 2 vs Brighton TTC 2

Ormesby 2 and Brighton TTC 2 ended their clash with a 4-4 draw. Consistently in his top form, Brighton's Ihor Zavadskyi was crucial in securing points for his team, including a straight sets victory against Hannah Silcock. However, Ormesby 2's resilience was on full display as they took back points to ensure an even finish, highlighted by Abraham Earl Sellado's wins.

London Academy 1 vs Perry Dale 08

London Academy 1 emerged victorious with a 5-3 win over Perry Dale 08. Perry Dale 08's Kim Daybell shone despite the loss and upset several higher ranked players, earning him Player of the Match. This result pushed London Academy further up the rankings as they chased down first place.

Nottingham TTC 1 vs BATTS 2

Nottingham TTC 1 recorded an impressive 7-1 victory over BATTS 2. Nottingham's Owen Brown played a key role in their victory, securing the Player of the Match title with his consistent play. Nottingham's win here was a statement for the competition and showed they are contenders for the top spots.

Wymondham vs. Urban TTC 1 – WATCH TTE.TV

Wymondham secured a 5–3 win against Urban TTC 1, with Wymondham's Rhys Davies putting in a Player of the Match performance including a 3–1 win over Mateusz Mikosz. This win is an important step for Wymondham in their quest to move up the table.

Fusion 2 vs PPong Team

PPong Team came out on top with a 6-1 win over Fusion 2, which faced challenges with an incomplete squad. PPong Team's Harri Docherty played a key role in their victory, performing when it mattered most and earning Player of the Match honors.

A preview of the last matches in the SBL championship

As the SBL Championship Division heads into its fifth and final weekend of action on April 6, the rankings present a gripping story. London Academy 1 occupy first place and remain undefeated, leading by three points and positioning themselves as the favorites for the title. BATTS 2 follows closely behind them and occupies second place, with no room for error if they want to overtake the leaders.

Nottingham TTC 1 are still in the chase, sitting third, and need to deliver exceptional performances to disrupt the top two. Wymondham and Brighton TTC 2 are comfortably in the middle of the pack and are looking to end their season on a positive note.

The relegation battle is just as exciting, with Perry Dale 08, Urban TTC 1 and Ormesby 2 all in danger of dropping out of the division. Fusion 2 and PPong Team are at the bottom of the table and must fight for every point in their final matches to avoid relegation.

Follow the action live on April 8 TTE.TV. Can London Academy go all the way and remain undefeated?