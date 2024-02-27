Connect with us

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner is retiring from international cricket. Everything you need to know

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has retired from all forms of international cricket after being left out of the Kiwi Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Australia starting on Thursday.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Wagner was informed of his omission from the Test squad by New Zealand coach Gary Stead and the left-handed pacer announced his retirement from world cricket at a press conference at Basin Rivers in Wellington.

Wagener said during the press conference about his retirement: “It has been an emotional week. It is not easy to distance yourself from something you have given so much to and from which you have gained so much, but now is the time for others to steps.” up and move this team forward. I have loved every moment of playing Test cricket for the Black Caps and am proud of everything we have been able to achieve as a team. The friendships and bonds built throughout my career are what I'll cherish most and I want to thank everyone who has played a part in where I am today,” he says.

“My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I ever wanted to do was do the best for the team. I hope this is the legacy I will leave behind. I would like to thank my wife Lana for her support in helping me May I be the man I am today and for helping bring our two little girls Olivia and Zahli and our boy Josh into the world. I'm looking forward to a final week at camp and will do everything I can to help prepare and support the boys,” Wagner added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Gary Stead, commenting on Wagner's retirement, said: “Neil's numbers are phenomenal, but I don't think we can underestimate his contributions to the team when the chips were down and he found a way to make a difference. “wicket creation. Accuracy, execution and tenacity have played a key role in many of our great Test victories and he will always be remembered for his lion-hearted character,”

Published: Feb 27, 2024 08:49 AM IST

Related Topics: