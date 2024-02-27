Weekend recap, what's in store this week, milestones, latest reports and rumors about the Huskers

Welcome to Nebraska Weekly! Each week in February, we'll be taking a look at the biggest highlights from Nebraska's weekend here, previewing what's to come for Husker Athletics and, where possible, delving into the latest reports and rumors about football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and more in Nebraska. =================================

Latest Bracketology Updates

If you're not a member of our Insider's Board, and you really should be at this point, and most of you reading this probably are, then you're missing out. Just check out the latest updates day by day (pretty much hour by hour, if not minute by minute) at all Bracketology analysis and projections about where the Hoiberg Huskers currently stand in their bid to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade. Not only is Nebraska getting ever so close to getting a ticket to the dance, the Huskers could very well end up with one of the Big Ten Tournament's four double byes. An incredible season so far for Nebrasketball.

Natalie Potts (22)

WEEKEND OVERVIEW

Here are our top three stories from the weekend in Husker Athletics:

1 more B1G awards for Natalie Potts

Speaking of Nebraska… Husker freshman women's basketball student Natalie Potts was honored with the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award. That marks a league-leading seventh B1G FOTY award for Potts, a 6-foot-4 forward from O'Fallon, Missouri, who averaged 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in helping the Huskers to wins over Northwestern (75-50). ) and Minnesota (70-51) in the past week. Potts posted her fourth double-double of the year against Northwestern with game-highs of 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals on Tuesday before capping her week with 12 points, seven boards, one steal and one block against the Gophers on Saturday. She shot 68.9 percent from the floor (11-for-16) and a perfect 100 percent on free throws (7-for-7) during the two-game run. Potts, who has started all 28 games, is now averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds this season while posting a 52.6 percent shooting percentage on field goals and 85.9 percent from the line. She is the only Big Ten freshman to win more than three weekly awards this season in helping Nebraska (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) reach fourth place in the Big Ten standings and inch closer to securing of an NCAA Tournament berth. Potts and the Huskers can reach the 20-win plateau in Sunday's regular-season finale at Illinois (3 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) before the conference tournament begins on March 6. Potts is poised to capture the conference's preseason Freshman of the Year award, which will be announced next Tuesday (March 5). More like Natalie P(OTY)tts.

2 And a first for Billie Andrews

Potts isn't the only female athlete from Nebraska to see her stock soar and win awards. Think of the softball player Billie Andrew was named Big Ten Softball Player of the Week after an outstanding performance at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic last weekend. Andrews went on a tear during the Huskers' five-game run, all of which came against teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season and went 13-for-21 (.619 average) with four home runs, one double, six RBIs, eight runs scored and a slugging percentage of 1,238. Andrews and the Huskers (8-6) went just 2-3 over the three-day span, but did face stiff competition with games against three ranked opponents and a fourth that receives votes in the top 25 polls. Nebraska defeated No. 23 Oregon (6-0) and Cal State Fullerton (6-3) while falling in eight innings (3-2), No. 19 UCLA (9-8) and No. 20 Utah to San Diego State (9-5). UCLA remains at 19th, while Oregon is now 25th. Utah has since fallen out of the polls, but received 61 votes in the poll (Oregon received 69 votes to beat the Utes) and SDSU received 10 votes. It was a good outing against quality opponents for the Huskers, and it was led by Andrews' power bat. Against UCLA, she went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs. The next day, she went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored against Oregon. She then went a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run against Utah to end the tournament. Her best performances came against ranked teams as she finished 10-for-13 with four home runs, five RBIs and seven runs scored against those three clubs. She led all players at the Mary Nutter Classic, a loaded 30-team field including nine ranked clubs in hits, home runs and slugging percentage, while ranking third among all players in batting average and runs scored. Andrews had a five-game hitting streak during the event, including a four-hit game, a pair of three-hit games and a two-hit game. It was the second Big Ten Player of the Week award for Andrews, who succeeded him Sydney Grays standout performance the weekend before, earning her Co-Big Ten POTW honors at the Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico.

3 Another look at Matt Rhule and Nebraska football

We put this in number 3 on purpose: For those who need their fix of Nebraska football as we struggle through these tough times of the February offseason, the Huskers gave you a sneak peek with the release of another Nebraska FB documentary. This one is called “Chasing 3,” and it goes behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the Huskers' winter training. Watch the 47 minutes EPISODE ONE HERE.

This week on Husker Athletics: