Skaters and hockey players say Livonia schools don't recognize them because of the varsity letters





LIVONIA, Mich. Members of the Livonia Figure Skating Club and the Livonia Girls Hockey Program are trying to get their school district to officially consider their clubs as sports. But as of Monday evening, there was still no official response from Livonia Public Schools. A petition is circulating in support of designating the Livonia Figure Skating Club as a sport so members can earn a varsity letter with their school. The petition has collected more than 1,300 signatures. The figure skaters say they practice and compete in their sport all the time, and wish it was recognized by the district in the same way as men's sports. The figure skaters and their coach say they have petitioned the district's athletic directors to ask the district to designate their club as a sport. On Monday, Feb. 26, figure skating club athletes and members of the Livonia Girls Hockey Program stood before school board members to discuss the issue of the varsity letter. We did the same academic things, did the same practice things, the same playing things to get a varsity letter but didn't get it, said Charlotte Howell, a sophomore field hockey player. Their field hockey coach, Janine Martinez, says she can't give her girls an activity letter until after two years of participation. She says she would like to take it a step further and give her teammates the opportunity to earn a varsity letter and put it on their own varsity jacket. They are called hockey players. They are not called girls hockey players or boys hockey players. They are both hockey players, Martinez said. If there are rules and [the team] meet them, and they check all the boxes so they can get it. They should all be treated the same. Lindsay Bakkan, president of the Livonia Figure Skating Club, said she has been trying to get a sport designation since the fall. Bakkan says a district athletic director told her it was a complicated process and referred her to the secondary education director. Bakkan said Monday that she has not yet received a response. Local 4 attempted to speak with board members after the meeting but was told the board was unavailable for comment. The board said they only learned of the issue last week when the petition went out, despite Bakkan saying the issue had been raised long ago. Watch Pamela Osborne's report on this below.

