URFC unveils vibrant Nike 'Ascent' Gold and 'Mountain Heir' Blue kits

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, February 27, 2024) Utah Royals FC, in partnership with the National Womens Soccer League and NIKE, Inc., today unveiled its vibrant new Ascent Primary Gold and Mountain Heir Blue secondary uniforms, just under three weeks ahead of Saturday, March 16's Return of Royalty season opener on America First Field in Sandy. Kick-off for Head Coach Amy Rodriguez team against the visiting Chicago Red Stars is at 5:30 PM MT, with tickets available NOW at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

Both the 2024 Utah Royals FC Ascent Gold and Mountain Heir Blue Kits are available at the URFC/RSL Team Store at America First Field (9256 State St in Sandy, UT 84070), open daily from 10am to 6pm MT (closed on Sundays ).

Today's announcement took place simultaneously for each of the NWSL's 14 member clubs as part of a historic reset ahead of the 2024 season that kicks off on Friday, March 15. Inspired by the colors and landscapes of the areas where each of the 14 teams live and play. Each new collection from each club emphasizes pride in their community and belief in their team and celebrates the connection between athletes and fans, while ensuring that players will experience the latest in performance innovation while playing.

We are all connected, we are all One Utah, said Club Vice President of Marketing Tyler Gibbons, instrumental in the creative and branding process for Utah Royals FC and all teams under the Real Salt Lake umbrella. The visual connection is crucial, every element has a meaning as a storytelling tool. These colors, these mountains are part of our daily lives, and that is what we want the kits to convey.

We knew this era had to be different from the first version of the Royals. It's one of the main reasons we switched to the mountain landscapes of southern Utah iconography that the original 2018 Lioness represented.

We took the foundation Nike gave us, the additional art and embossing features they integrate, and made it our own. Ultimately, this process and kit development also helped design our branding and logo. That's how and why we integrated the negative space mountain into the crown. For us, the mountains symbolize our fabric of life. And we hope that this is the symbolism of the Royals being here and being part of the Utah community from this moment on.

Both the Ascent Gold and Mountain Heir Blue Utah Royals FC kits feature a jersey front partner America First Credit Union across the front and the Intermountain Health branding on the right sleeve, while all NWSL kits feature national partner ALLY on the left sleeve. Utah Royals is one of many NWSL uniforms to feature what Nike and the NWSL call an Outer Pride element, the ONE UTAH slogan on the lower left of the front, paying tribute to the club's collective ethos of unification and togetherness.

The launch of the Utah Royals FC kit ahead of the 2024 inaugural season marks the first time ever that a women's professional soccer league has received a league-wide kit, as Nike has released the primary and secondary kits for every team in the NWSL renewed. The thoughtful designs reflect each club's identity, providing a sense of joyful expression and celebrating the energy that sport creates for the teams and their communities. While the primary kits bring to life the unique stories of the individual clubs, in the case of URFC, the secondary kits, the Mountain Heir Blue kit, with a gradient shift from dark to light using club colours, speak to the power of the collective . The shared pre-match summit design was created by stacking traditional emblems on top of each other and then adding texture and color to symbolically bring all teams together as one.

“This launch marks a pivotal moment for the NWSL as we join forces with Nike to introduce a visually striking, bold and community-inspired kit collection for all 14 clubs,” said NWSL Vice President of Consumer Products Katie Eaton. We understand the importance of creating a range of products, from training equipment to matchday uniforms, that effectively meet the needs of our players on the pitch while ensuring kit designs resonate with the fans who passionately support and celebrate their teams.

“This historic uniform refresh with Nike is an example of our continued commitment to raising the bar and elevating the NWSL brand with vibrant kits that symbolize the powerful connection between the clubs, players, fans and our communities,” said NWSL Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Julie Haddon. We look forward to building on this energetic moment as we approach the kickoff of the 2024 season.

This season, Nike designed bright, bold and beautiful pieces that would bring the NWSL teams, fans and communities closer together and connect their shared love for the game.

In addition to a bespoke creative design, the updated match kits for the NWSL's 12th campaign also feature Nike DRI-FIT ADV technology, providing reinforcement, mobility and breathability when and where it's needed most. White shorts were also eliminated from the entire 2024 kit lineup, based on practical player concerns that underscored the NWSL and Nike's shared commitment to meaningfully integrating athlete feedback into the design process.

Jerseys, pre-match tops and a range of fan equipment are available today at www.NWSLShop.com and at all official league and club stores ahead of the full market launch on February 29. Replica goalkeeper jerseys will also be available for purchase as part of a late spring release.

Complementing the kit reset, the league's official match ball, the Nike Flight, brings next-level innovation to the pitch this season. Using Nike Aerowsculpt technology, the formed grooves disrupt airflow over the ball for less drag and a more stable flight, while the welded panels create less stiff seams and a prominent sweet spot, and 3D All Condition Control (ACC) ink on the surface provides a consistent touch. The 2024 match ball is now available www.NWSLShop.com.

The NWSL will raise the curtain on its historic 12e campaign on Friday, March 15 at 8:00 PM ET as 2023 NWSL Champion NJ/NY Gotham FC takes on San Diego Wave FC, winner of the 2023 NWSL Shield presented by CarMax, in the newly formatted 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Following the Challenge Cup, the 2024 regular season kicks off on Saturday, March 16 with matchups across the country, including Utah's Return to Royalty match and the Kansas City-Portland rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship, with the Current hosting their first match at CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women's sports team.