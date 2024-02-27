'We want to topple table tennis giants Egypt and Nigeria'





NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – National table tennis head coach Fahd Daim says Kenya must become a force to be reckoned with in the long run, just like continental giants Egypt and Nigeria. Daim said the solution lies in investing in and nurturing young players who he believes will be world-class in a few years. The biggest challengers we have are Nigeria and Egypt. These are the top countries and that is a kind of level that we also want to reach very quickly, while nurturing these talents. Our team is a mix of seniors and juniors. We want to see what these juniors can become in a year or two, Daim said. He pointed to the school system as a crucial part in identifying these promising talents and carving them into table tennis giants. We've worked with high schools and when these players reach grades five and six, they drop the game completely. Now we work as an association (Kenya Table Tennis Association) together with primary schools. We will have enough time to educate these players from the age of 9, 10 or 11. When they reach the age of 13, they should be ready to become national team players. That is what we strive for, explained Daim, who is also secretary general of KTTA. Table tennis will be one of the disciplines in which Kenya will compete at the All Africa Games next week and a team of 18 players is already training in a residential camp at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Daim described the team as a balanced mix of youth and experience, noting that the two junior players in the camp will learn a lot from their older teammates and other competitors. The motivation for bringing the juniors into the team is to learn from these older players. The future of this country in table tennis lies in these younger players of 11 or 12 years old. We work from the grassroots and get the best players from there (the best juniors, boys and girls) to learn from these other seniors, he said. Advertisement. Scroll to read further. Daim added: They will learn a lot from the experienced players such as Brian (Mutua) and Lisa (Wele), not only from them but also from the international players they will meet in Ghana. Kenya did not fare well at the last edition of the Continental Games in 2019 in Rabat, Morocco, but Daim insists it is all water under the bridge as they continue with their talent grooming programme. We hope that through this (talent nurturing) we can bring out the top players of the world and the continent. This is a very big event because all the top countries in Africa will be represented there. Kenya will be one of them and this will be a deciding factor for the seniors and juniors to see where we stand, the coach said. The team is expected to leave for the Ghanaian capital on Friday ahead of the opening ceremony in a week's time.

