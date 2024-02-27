Sports
2024 NBA betting odds, lines and stats for Tuesday
Tuesday's NBA slate features 11 games, but the game I'm most interested in from a betting perspective is the Dallas Mavericks at the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the league since January, but they have lost three of their last five games against the Mavericks. Let's take a look at my betting recommendations from that game and more.
Moody's favorite plays for Tuesday
Donovan Mitchell over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites against the Mavericks, indicating a competitive matchup. Dallas has struggled on defense all season and ranks near the bottom in points, rebounds and assists per game allowed for shooting guards. Mitchell has exceeded that mark in 15 of his past 20 games and in 69% of his games this season.
Evan Mobley over 8.5 rebounds. The Mavericks rank 21st in rebounds allowed per game. This is a great place for Mobley to shine as a rebounder. He has exceeded this mark in three of his last five games and in thirteen of his last twenty.
John Collins over 25.5 points, rebounds and assists. After a messy split with the Hawks, Collins returns to Atlanta for the first time as a member of the Jazz. I believe in the revenge game story. Collins has exceeded this mark in seven of his past ten games, and the Hawks rank 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions.
Collin Sexton more than 17.5 points. Sexton played college basketball at the University of Alabama and is originally from Marietta, Georgia. I think he will be motivated to deliver an exceptional performance in front of his family and friends. He also has an excellent matchup against the Hawks, who rank 23rd in points per game allowed for shooting guards.
Jayson Tatum more than 25.5 points. The 76ers miss the presence of Joel Embiid under center, which bodes well for Tatum as the go-to option for the Celtics. Although he has only exceeded this mark in five of his past ten games, Tatum has averaged 20.0 field goal attempts and 27.3 points during that span. Tatum has been gaining prominence in the MVP race lately, and this matchup gives him a great opportunity to strengthen his argument.
Alperen Sengun under 19.5 points. Sengun has a tough matchup against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder. Oklahoma City ranks 18th in points per game allowed in centers. Sengun has been under this mark in seven of his past 10 games and in four of his past six games against the Thunder. Oklahoma City is also exceptional at protecting the rim.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Damage aggregation by Rotowire.com.
Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:00 PM Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
Records (against the spread)
Outsiders: 33-24 (31-26-0)
Cavaliers: 37-19 (28-27-1)
Line: Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 233.5
Moneyline: Mavericks (+150), Cavaliers (-180)
BPI projection: Cavaliers with 8, up 77%, 224.5 points total.
Injury report:
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD – Knee); Dereck Lively II, (GTD – Nose); Josh Green, (GTD – Elbow); Luka Doncic, (GTD – Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD – Nose)
Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT – Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT – Single)
Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic
7:00 PM Amway Center, Orlando
Records (against the spread)
Nets: 22-35 (25-29-3)
Magic: 32-26 (36-22-0)
Line: Magic (-8.5) Total: 213.5
Moneyline: Nets (+300), Magic (-380)
BPI projection: Magic with 8.2, an increase of 77%, 223.8 points in total.
Injury report:
Nets: Cam Thomas, (GTD – Single); Ben Simmons, (OUT – Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT – lower leg)
Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD – Knee); Paolo Banchero, (GTD – Disease)
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
7:00 PM Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
Records (against the spread)
Warriors: 29-27 (29-25-2)
Wizards: 9-48 (27-29-1)
Line: Warriors (-11.5) Total: 243.5
Moneyline: Warriors (-550), Wizards (+425)
BPI projection: Warriors with 11.1, an increase of 84%, 233.1 points in total.
Injury report:
Warriors: Gui Santos, (OUT – Knee)
Wizards: Corey Kispert, (GTD – Disease); Deni Avdija, (GTD – Heel); Landry Shamet, (GTD – neck); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT – Basin); Isaiah Livers, (OUT – Hip)
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
7:30 PM State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Records (against the spread)
Jazz: 27-31 (32-26-0)
Hawks: 25-32 (18-39-0)
Line: Hawks (-1.5) Total: 236.5
Moneyline: Jazz (+105), Hawks (-125)
BPI projection: Jazz with 0.6, an increase of 52%, 245.2 points in total.
Injury report:
Jazz: Otto Porter Jr., (OUT – Not Injury Related)
Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD – Back); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT – Teen); Trae Young, (OUT – Finger)
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
7:30 PM TD Garden, Boston
Records (against the spread)
76ers: 33-24 (32-25-0)
Celtics: 45-12 (28-26-3)
Line: Celtics (-12.5) Total: 231.5
Moneyline: 76ers (+550), Celtics (-800)
BPI projection: Celtics with 13.6, up 90%, 226.5 points total.
Injury report:
76ers: KJ Martin, (GTD – Ankle); Robert Covington, (OUT – Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT – Knee)
Celtics: None reported
New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks
7:30 PM Madison Square Garden, New York
Records (against the spread)
Pelicans: 34-24 (30-27-1)
Knicks: 35-23 (31-26-1)
Line: Pelicans (-3.5) Total: 218.5
Moneyline: Pelicans (-150), Knicks (+130)
BPI projection: Knicks by 0.2, up 51%, 232.8 points total.
Injury report:
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD – Single); Zion Williamson, (GTD – Foot); Jose Alvarado, (OUT – Suspension); Dyson Daniels, (OUT – Knee)
Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (OUT – Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT – Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT – Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT – Single)
San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves
8:00 PM Target Center, Minneapolis
Records (against the spread)
Spurs: 11-47 (26-31-1)
Timberwolves: 40-17 (30-24-3)
Line: Timberwolves (-13.5) Total: 225.5
Moneyline: Spurs (+670), Timberwolves (-1050)
BPI projection: Timberwolves with 15.1, up 90%, 233.8 points total.
Injury report:
Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT – Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (OUT – knee)
Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD – Single); Jaylen Clark, (OUT – Achilles)
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls
8:00 PM United Center, Chicago
Records (against the spread)
Pistons: 8-49 (28-28-1)
Bulls: 27-30 (30-26-1)
Line: Bulls (-10.5) Total: 225.5
Moneyline: Pistons (+450), Bulls (-600)
BPI projection: Bulls with 8.2, up 77%, 231.9 points total.
Injury report:
Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (GTD – ankle); Marcus Sasser, (OUT – knee)
Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT – Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT – Knee); Patrick Williams, (OUT – Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT – Foot)
Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks
8:00 PM Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Records (against the spread)
Hornets: 15-42 (23-34-0)
Bokken: 37-21 (23-35-0)
Line: Bucks (-14.5) Total: 220.5
Moneyline: Hornets (+800), Bucks (-1400)
BPI projection: Bucks with 15.1, up 90%, 234.7 points total.
Injury report:
Hornets: Davis Bertans, (GTD – Knee); Seth Curry, (GTD – Hip); LaMelo ball, (OUT – single); Mark Williams, (OUT – Back)
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD – Knee); Chris Middleton, (OUT – Single)
Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
10:00 PM Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
Records (against the spread)
Rockets: 25-32 (28-27-2)
Thunder: 40-17 (36-20-1)
Line: Thunder (-9.5) Total: 235.5
Moneyline: Rockets (+400), Thunder (-500)
BPI projection: Thunder with 10.7, an increase of 83%, 230.7 points in total.
Injury report:
Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT – lower leg); Steven Adams, (OUT – Knee)
Thunderstorms: None reported
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers
10pm Fashion Center, Portland
Records (against the spread)
Heat: 32-25 (28-28-1)
Blazers: 15-41 (25-31-0)
Line: Heat (-7.5) Total: 212.5
Moneyline: Heat (-290), Blazers (+240)
BPI projection: Heat with 6.4, an increase of 73%, 214.4 points in total.
Injury report:
Heat: Orlando Robinson, (GTD – Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD – Knee); Tyler Herro, (GTD – Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT – Shoulder); Thomas Bryant, (OUT – Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT – Knee)
Wind players: Rayan Rupert, (GTD – Single); Moses Brown, (OUT – Pols); Scoot Henderson, (OUT – Thigh); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT – Elbow); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT – Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT – Knee)
|
