Michigan Football Spring Preview: Interior Defensive Line





If Michigan's wonderful three-year run has taught us anything, it's that defensive depth is critical. Neither Mike Macdonald nor Jesse Minter shied away from playing all the useful players, especially on the defensive line. Don't expect this to change under Wink Martindale. The interior defensive line loses a 2023 team captain in Kris Jenkins who is leaving for the NFL, as well as veteran Cam Goode. Under normal circumstances this would be a significant loss for a defensive line. However, this Michigan defense does not function under normal circumstances. A case could be made that Jenkins was Michigan's third-best defensive lineman in 2023 despite being an obvious play. NFL Draft choice, which means a lot of talent is returning. The stars Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are both returning to Ann Arbor because they are too young for the NFL Draft as true sophomores. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Graham is the highest-rated returning defensive tackle in all of college football. The 6-foot-1, 318-pounder from Anaheim, California showed up during his return to Southern California. Are excellent Pink bowl earned him the honor of Defensive MVP and skyrocketed expectations for 2024. Grant starred in the National Championship Game when he defeated Michael Penix Jr. threw down with a bull rush. The 6-foot-1, 339-pounder from Merrillville, Indiana, is a gigantic man who has the ability to chase down a running back, as we saw in the Penn State game. Together, Graham and Grant provide the Wolverines with the best interior defensive line in all of college football on paper. The rotation With Jenkins' departure, there are shots to be taken in the rotation. It's unrealistic to think that Grant and Graham can downplay everything, especially considering their size. Rayshaun Benny was next on the depth chart in 2023 before he was injured early in the Rose Bowl. Benny got off to a bit of a slow start before turning it on midway through the season. Benny is from nearby Oak Park, Michigan and was a big recruiting win for the Wolverines at the time. While his career has been disappointing overall, things appear to be looking up for the rising redshirt junior. Benny is a big breakout candidate in 2024 as he will almost certainly get more playing time. The depth Besides Graham, Grant and Benny, things are starting to get a bit tricky. Cameron Brandt and Trey Pierce are the only other defensive tackles with significant playing time. They performed admirably, but in an admittedly small sample size. Freshman defensive tackles rarely play unless you have a severe lack of depth. The other, more experienced options include Ike Iwunnah (a redshirt junior who has yet to see the field) and Alessandro Lorenzetti (a redshirt sophomore who switched from offensive line to defense last offseason). Resume The starters are as good as it gets in college football. Wink Martindale has the luxury of two of the best defensive tackles in the country, just because they were too young to turn pro this year. After that, Benny should be an excellent rotation piece before we see what the youngsters have to offer. Don't take Graham and Grant for granted; Defensive tackles like this don't happen often, especially at the same time.

