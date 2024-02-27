Patriot League Announces Men's and Women's Tennis Weekly Awards (2.27.24)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Boston University and Navy split this week's Patriot League tennis prizes when the league announced the winners on Tuesday. BU sophomore Corey Craig posted five more wins in singles and doubles, earning Patriot League Men's Player of the Week honors for a league-record fourth week in a row. Navy junior Emily Tannenbaum was named Patriot League Women's Player of the Week after scoring two court-one singles victories, including a 6-3, 6-0 victory against No. 47 West Virginia. Army West Point senior Samuel Haikal and junior Paige Herremans, Bucknell sophomore Brendan McDonald and senior Tyne Miller and Lehigh juniors Allyce Gaborik and Sean Jaeger earned honorable mentions. Men's player of the week

Corey Craig, Boston University, So., Coconut Creek, Fla./Monarch *Craig helped lead the Terriers to a 3-0 weekend with three singles victories over Adelphi, Assumption and Brown.

*In BU's first win against the Ivy League in more than 17 years, the second-year Browns defeated Noah Hernandez 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3 on court one.

*In BU's 7-0 sweep of Adelphi, Craig collected wins at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2) and No. 3 doubles (6-1).

*He also recorded a singles victory in court-one (6-1, 6-3) and a doubles victory in court-three (6-0) in the Terriers' 7-0 win against Assumption. Women's Player of the Week

Emily Tannenbaum, Marine, Jr., Commack, NY/Commack *Over the weekend, Tannenbaum had two singles wins and one doubles win.

*Against No. 47 West Virginia, junior Love-Star defeated Alexis 6-3, 6-0 on court one.

*In the Mids 4-3 win over Dartmouth, she earned a No. 1 singles win (5-7, 6-3, 6-3) and a No. 1 doubles win (6-1).

*The New York native has now won her last 11 singles matches. Honorable mention

Samuel Haikal, Army West Point, Sr., Huntington, WV/IMG Academy *Haikal earned doubles victories in court-one and singles victories in court-four against Quinnipiac and LIU. Paige Herremans, Army West Point, Jr., Orlando, Florida/Florida Virtual School *Against Marist and Quinnipiac, the junior recorded two doubles victories in Court One with partner Cooper Jackson. She also earned a No. 1 singles victory against Marist 6-1, 6-0. Brendan McDonald, Bucknell, So., Summit, NJ/Summit *The sophomore scored singles victories over Mount St. Marys (6-1, 6-3) and Le Moyne (6-4, 7-6). In No. 1 doubles, McDonald and partner Amar Tahirovic defeated St. Marys 6-3 and Le Moyne 6-4. Tyne Miller, Bucknell, Sr., San Antonio, TX/The Hill School *Miller went 2-0 in court-four singles and 2-0 in court-two doubles to help the Bison to victories against Villanova and Le Moyne. Allyce Gaborik, Lehigh, Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill./Benet Academy *The junior led the Mountain Hawks to a 4-0 victory over Seton Hall with a No. 3 singles win (6-4, 6-0) and a No. 1 doubles win (6-3). Sean Jaeger, Lehigh, Jr., Allentown, Pa./Emmaus *Jaeger picked up four singles victories against Rider and Bryant. In doubles, he and teammate Jordan Paul earned victories against Rider and Bryant on court two. 2024 Patriot League Tennis Players of the Week

MEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK 1.23- Herrick Legaspi, Navy

1.30-Amar Tahirovic, Bucknell

2.6-Corey Craig, Boston University

2.13- Corey Craig, Boston University

2.20 – Corey Craig, Boston University

2.27- Corey Craig, Boston University LADIES PLAYER OF THE WEEK 1.23-Victoria Carlsten, Boston University

1:30 PM – Ylan Duong, West Point Army

2.6-Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

2.13- Anushka Dania, Lehigh

2.20- Maggie Forkner, Lehigh

2.27- Emily Tannenbaum, Navy ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important part of a well-rounded education.

