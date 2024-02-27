



Jensen (Jen-Hsun) Huang, founder and CEO of technology company NVIDIA, will deliver the keynote address at Caltech's 130th annual commencement ceremony on June 14, 2024. Named the world's best CEO by Fortune, The economistAnd Brand financingHuang led NVIDIA to become a pioneer in accelerated computing and the fourth most valuable company in the world. “As CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang led a revolution in computation and artificial intelligence,” said President Thomas F. Rosenbaum, Sonja and William Davidow presidential chairman and professor of physics. “His personal story underpins these achievements and provides a point of contact for our students as they embark on the next phase of their careers.” Huang translated his childhood passion for computer gaming into a career full of innovation, business development and entrepreneurship, and is therefore on the cusp of a technological revolution that will bring about profound social changes. He was born in Taipei, Taiwan in 1963 and lived part of his childhood in Thailand. When he was nine, he and his brother moved to Tacoma, Washington, to live with their uncle. After Huang's parents were able to immigrate to the US, Huang and his brother reunited with them in Oregon. He attended Aloha High School, graduating at the age of 16, while also being a nationally ranked table tennis player. He completed his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University and spent the early part of his career working at LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices. In 1992, he received his master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem to capitalize on the growing demand for 3D graphics and visualization technology that accompanied the rapidly growing PC and gaming industries. The company initially focused on developing microprocessors that could deliver high-quality 3D graphics. It is credited with inventing the graphics processing unit or GPU, which used parallel computing to handle mathematical operations more efficiently than the more common central processing units or CPUs. NVIDIA's RIVA 128 was the first GPU to integrate 3D, 2D and video acceleration, leading to widespread recognition for the company. NVIDIA's success extended beyond just gaming. Because of their enormous computing potential, the company's GPUs have since catalyzed the advancement of applications beyond graphics, most notably in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Combined with the company's supercomputer software package, CUDA, NVIDIA technology allowed programmers to create AlexNet, a powerful neural network used for image recognition and classification that won the 2012 ImageNet Large Scale Visual Recognition Challenge. NVIDIA's dedicated AI supercomputers were also responsible for the training models run by ChatGPT. Huang's sights are now set on combining NVIDIA's computer graphics research with its generative AI research to create the 'Omniverse', a platform capable of simulating the real world to create 'digital twins' that can be used for safely training robots and self-driving cars. , among other applications. Huang is listed as one of them Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People and has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering. He is the recipient of the Semiconductor Industry Association's Robert N. Noyce Award; the IEEE Founder's Medal; the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award; and honorary degrees from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University, National Taiwan University, and Oregon State University. The Denny's restaurant outside San Jose, California, where Huang invited Malachowsky and Priem to discuss what would become NVIDIA, honors the occasion with a plaque. Huang and his wife, also an Oregon State University alum, were equally admired for his philanthropy and donated $50 million to help establish the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex at OSU. They donated $30 million to Stanford University to support the construction of the Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center and $2 million for the Jen-Hsun Huang Hall at Oneida Baptist Institute, Huang's childhood alma mater. For more information about Caltech's 130th Annual Commencement, visit commencement.caltech.edu.

