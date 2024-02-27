Women's Swimming and Diving All-Ivy, Postseason Awards Announced





PRINCETON, NJ The All-Ivy teams, Coach of the Year and individual award winners were announced following last week's 2024 Ivy League Womens Swimming & Diving Championships at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center in Providence, RI Princeton head coach Abby Brethauer was named Coach of the Year following a vote by the league's head coaches. In her first year at the helm, Brethauer led the Tigers to a first-place finish at the Ivy League Women's Swimming & Diving Championships. Columbia, Harvard and Princeton claimed individual honors, which were determined by points accumulated during the championships. Princeton freshman Dakota Tucker was the top swimmer with the highest possible point total of 96 points, while her teammate Ellie Marquardt earned the career-high swimmer award. Harvard's Nina Janmyr was the Rick Gilbert High Point Diver of the Meet with the maximum 64 points. Columbia's Alice Diakova was the career highlight diver. Swimmers, divers and relay teams who finished first in a championship event final earned First Team All-Ivy recognition, while those who finished in second place earned Second Team All-Ivy honors. In addition, one Ivy League women's swimming and diving student-athlete from each institution was recognized for their efforts in the classroom and in the pool as a member of the 2023-24 Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Academic All-Ivy team. TanningSamantha ScottColumbias Aziza Ganihanova,Cornells Marie WilliamsDartmouthsRachel ZhangHarvardsKate Hazlett, PennsIzzy Pytel,PrincetonsMargaux McDonald and YalesVivian Weng were each named to the team. HIGH POINT SWIMMER OF THE MEET Dakota Tucker, Princeton CAREER HIGH POINT SWIMMER Ellie Marquardt, Princeton RICK GILBERT HIGH POINT DIVER OFF THE MEET Nina Janmyr, Harvard CAREER HIGH POINT DIVER Alice Diakova, Columbia COACH OF THE YEAR Abby Brethauer, Princeton FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY

50 meter freestyleSabrina Johnston, Princeton

100 meter freestyleSabrina Johnston, Princeton

200 meter freestyleMorgan Lukinac, Brown

500 meter freestyleAnna Calendar, Penn

1,650 meter freestyleAnna Calendar, Penn

200 meters individual medleyDakota Tucker, Princeton

400 meters individual medley Dakota Tucker, Princeton

100 meters backstrokeAnya Mostek, Harvard

200 meters backstrokeAnya Mostek, Harvard

100 meters butterflyLily Klinginsmith, Brown

200 meters butterflyHeidi Smithwick, Princeton

100 meter breaststrokeMorgan Lukinac, Brown

200 meter breaststrokeDakota Tucker, Princeton

Diving at one meterNina Janmyr, Harvard

Diving at three metersNina Janmyr, Harvard 200 meter freestyle relay Princeton: Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble, Heidi Smithwick, Isabella Korbly 400 meter freestyle relayPrinceton: Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble, Ellie Marquardt, Heidi Smithwick 800 meter freestyle relayPrinceton: Ellie Marquardt, Sabrina Johnston, Eleanor Sun, Heidi Smithwick 200 meter medley relayPrinceton: Alexa Pappas, Margaux McDonald, Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble 400 meter medley relayHarvard: Anya Mostek, Aleksandra Denisenko, Sydney Lu, Mandy Brenner SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY

50 meter freestyleEla Noble, Princeton

100 meter freestyleMorgan Lukinac, Brown

200 meter freestyleEllie Marquardt, Princeton

500 meter freestyleAnna Moehn, Penn

1,650 meter freestyleAnna Moehn, Penn

200 meters individual medleyMargaux McDonald, Princeton

400 meters individual medleyEleanor Sun, Princeton

100 meters backstrokeJenna Reznicek, Brown

200 meters backstrokeMargaux McDonald

100 meters butterflySydney Lu, Harvard

200 meters butterflyEleanor Sun, Princeton

100 meter breaststrokeJessey Li, Yale

200 meter breaststrokeEliza Brown, Princeton

Diving at one meterRemi Edvalson, Harvard

Diving at three metersRemi Edvalson, Harvard 200 meter freestyle relay Harvard: Anya Mostek, Blythe Wieclawek, Sydney Lu, Addie Rose Bullock 400 meter freestyle relayBrown: Lily Klinginsmith, Morgan Lukinac, Kelly Dolce, Zehra Bilgin 800 meter freestyle relayBrown: Zehra Bilgin, Morgan Lukinac, Anna Podurgiel, Kelly Dolce 200 meter medley relayHarvard: Anya Mostek, Victoria Eisenhauer, Addie Rose Bullock, Mandy Brenner 400 meter medley relayPrinceton: Isabella Korbly, Margaux McDonald, Heidi Smithwick, Ela Noble

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ivyleague.com/news/2024/2/27/womens-swimming-diving-all-ivy-postseason-awards-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos