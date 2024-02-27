Sports
Women's Swimming and Diving All-Ivy, Postseason Awards Announced
PRINCETON, NJ The All-Ivy teams, Coach of the Year and individual award winners were announced following last week's 2024 Ivy League Womens Swimming & Diving Championships at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center in Providence, RI
Princeton head coach Abby Brethauer was named Coach of the Year following a vote by the league's head coaches. In her first year at the helm, Brethauer led the Tigers to a first-place finish at the Ivy League Women's Swimming & Diving Championships.
Columbia, Harvard and Princeton claimed individual honors, which were determined by points accumulated during the championships. Princeton freshman Dakota Tucker was the top swimmer with the highest possible point total of 96 points, while her teammate Ellie Marquardt earned the career-high swimmer award. Harvard's Nina Janmyr was the Rick Gilbert High Point Diver of the Meet with the maximum 64 points. Columbia's Alice Diakova was the career highlight diver.
Swimmers, divers and relay teams who finished first in a championship event final earned First Team All-Ivy recognition, while those who finished in second place earned Second Team All-Ivy honors.
In addition, one Ivy League women's swimming and diving student-athlete from each institution was recognized for their efforts in the classroom and in the pool as a member of the 2023-24 Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Academic All-Ivy team. TanningSamantha ScottColumbias Aziza Ganihanova,Cornells Marie WilliamsDartmouthsRachel ZhangHarvardsKate Hazlett, PennsIzzy Pytel,PrincetonsMargaux McDonald and YalesVivian Weng were each named to the team.
HIGH POINT SWIMMER OF THE MEET
Dakota Tucker, Princeton
CAREER HIGH POINT SWIMMER
Ellie Marquardt, Princeton
RICK GILBERT HIGH POINT DIVER OFF THE MEET
Nina Janmyr, Harvard
CAREER HIGH POINT DIVER
Alice Diakova, Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR
Abby Brethauer, Princeton
FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY
50 meter freestyleSabrina Johnston, Princeton
100 meter freestyleSabrina Johnston, Princeton
200 meter freestyleMorgan Lukinac, Brown
500 meter freestyleAnna Calendar, Penn
1,650 meter freestyleAnna Calendar, Penn
200 meters individual medleyDakota Tucker, Princeton
400 meters individual medley Dakota Tucker, Princeton
100 meters backstrokeAnya Mostek, Harvard
200 meters backstrokeAnya Mostek, Harvard
100 meters butterflyLily Klinginsmith, Brown
200 meters butterflyHeidi Smithwick, Princeton
100 meter breaststrokeMorgan Lukinac, Brown
200 meter breaststrokeDakota Tucker, Princeton
Diving at one meterNina Janmyr, Harvard
Diving at three metersNina Janmyr, Harvard
200 meter freestyle relay Princeton: Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble, Heidi Smithwick, Isabella Korbly
400 meter freestyle relayPrinceton: Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble, Ellie Marquardt, Heidi Smithwick
800 meter freestyle relayPrinceton: Ellie Marquardt, Sabrina Johnston, Eleanor Sun, Heidi Smithwick
200 meter medley relayPrinceton: Alexa Pappas, Margaux McDonald, Sabrina Johnston, Ela Noble
400 meter medley relayHarvard: Anya Mostek, Aleksandra Denisenko, Sydney Lu, Mandy Brenner
SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY
50 meter freestyleEla Noble, Princeton
100 meter freestyleMorgan Lukinac, Brown
200 meter freestyleEllie Marquardt, Princeton
500 meter freestyleAnna Moehn, Penn
1,650 meter freestyleAnna Moehn, Penn
200 meters individual medleyMargaux McDonald, Princeton
400 meters individual medleyEleanor Sun, Princeton
100 meters backstrokeJenna Reznicek, Brown
200 meters backstrokeMargaux McDonald
100 meters butterflySydney Lu, Harvard
200 meters butterflyEleanor Sun, Princeton
100 meter breaststrokeJessey Li, Yale
200 meter breaststrokeEliza Brown, Princeton
Diving at one meterRemi Edvalson, Harvard
Diving at three metersRemi Edvalson, Harvard
200 meter freestyle relay Harvard: Anya Mostek, Blythe Wieclawek, Sydney Lu, Addie Rose Bullock
400 meter freestyle relayBrown: Lily Klinginsmith, Morgan Lukinac, Kelly Dolce, Zehra Bilgin
800 meter freestyle relayBrown: Zehra Bilgin, Morgan Lukinac, Anna Podurgiel, Kelly Dolce
200 meter medley relayHarvard: Anya Mostek, Victoria Eisenhauer, Addie Rose Bullock, Mandy Brenner
400 meter medley relayPrinceton: Isabella Korbly, Margaux McDonald, Heidi Smithwick, Ela Noble
|
Sources
2/ https://ivyleague.com/news/2024/2/27/womens-swimming-diving-all-ivy-postseason-awards-announced.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's Swimming and Diving All-Ivy, Postseason Awards Announced
- Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV)
- The Mori Health Authority violates the Treaty of Waitangi
- Why China considers seeds a matter of national security
- Death of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles actor David Gail linked to drugs
- NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivers Caltech's 130th commencement address
- Google's Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E mesh router 2-pack reduced to $220
- Minister Fajon at the high-level segment of the 55th session of the UNHRC
- Ron DeSantis Still Hopes Trump Goes to Jail and Hell Intervenes to Become Next President, GOP Operator Claims
- NGOs urge Greece not to extradite Erdogan critic: statement
- UK weather: Map shows where rain will fall as February forecast to be wettest in 258 years
- Anusha Murthy teaches Bollywood dance at Greenhill – The Evergreen Online