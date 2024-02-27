After the first encounter of the new bplace of directors (the board) of The Yorkshire Yorkshire County Cricket Club Limited (YCCC or Club) on Monday, February 26, The club is happy with it provided the next updates:

Nominations for members to join the Board of Directors as Member Director Nominees are open

The YCCC Board is pleased to open nominations for members to join the Board as Member Nominated Directors. In accordance with the rules of the Club (Rules), members are invited to complete and submit the attached registration form and return it to the Club by post or email by 10am on Monday 18 March 2024.

To be eligible, members must have the support of not fewer than twenty voting members. Applicants must also be 18 years of age or older and have been a voting member of the Club for at least 24 months prior to application.

The club is committed to building a diverse workforce and this starts with the board. The board actively encourages nominations from members from groups that are currently under-represented at the club or more broadly in the sector. Applications from women, people with disabilities and people from ethnic minority groups are particularly encouraged. If you would like a confidential discussion about your application, please send an email [email protected].

In accordance with the Rules, all applications are assessed by the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors. Shortlisted applicants will be asked to participate in an interview with the selection panel on March 26 or 27, 2024. Shortlisted applicants may also be asked to agree to due diligence, provide references and declare interests as part of the selection process.

Following the selection phase, the Nomination Committee will recommend up to two candidates to the Board of Directors for election by the members at the annual general meeting currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Yorkshire sign Donovan Ferreira as foreign player for 2024

YCCC is delighted to announce the signing of exciting all-rounder Donovan Ferreira, who has three strings to his bow, for the Vitality Blast 2024.

The 25-year-old from Pretoria, who manages wicket, bowls and bats, is at the forefront of a new wave of talent sweeping through South African cricket, and he recently smashed the second-fastest fifty in their two-year history SAT20 competition.

“I am delighted to have signed with Yorkshire CCC for the T20 Blast,” he said. I'm really looking forward to working with Yorkshire at Headingley and making an impact for the team.

“Headingley is an iconic and special place to play, and I am delighted to be part of such a prestigious club.”

Two of those appearances were for South Africa; at home against Australia and India in the second half of 2023. On his debut against Australia in Durban last September, he hit a remarkable 48 off 21 balls from the lower middle order.

Ferreira will be part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the Indian Premier League this year.

Darren Gough, Yorkshire's Managing Director of Cricket, said: “I am delighted to have secured Donovan for the T20 Blast.

“He is an exciting addition to the team, and his all-round abilities and consistent performances in various international franchise competitions are indicators that he has a significant career in cricket ahead of him.

“We hope he will play a big role in Yorkshire's T20 campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Headingley.”

Ferreira will be available for the first Vitality Blast match of 2024 when the Vikings facing Worcestershire Rapids in Headingley on Thursday 30 May.

Yorkshire Vikings 2024 T20 Blast Campaign

Yorkshire Vikings will kick off their Blast campaign with three matches over an exciting four-day period, including participation in the ECB's extended Vitality Blast Off.

The Vikings face Worcestershire Rapids at Headingley on Thursday, May 30 before traveling to the Uptonsteel County Ground, Grace Road 24 hours later to take on Leicestershire Foxes.

They then travel along the M1 past the Northern Diamonds for a Blast Off double header at Wantage Road on Sunday 2 June. Yorkshire will take on the Northamptonshire Steelbacks and the Diamonds will face Sunrisers in the extended Charlotte Edwards Cup, which has been expanded from seven to 10 group matches in addition to a finals day for which four teams will qualify instead of three.

There will be two T20 double headers at Headingley.

The first is on Sunday, June 9, when Diamonds take on The Blaze for Yorkshire hosts Derbyshire Falcons. The next one takes place a week later, Sunday 16th, when Diamonds host Western Storm before the Vikings take on Leicestershire Foxes.

The Vitality Blast North Group concludes with a home match against Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Headingley on Friday 19 July. The quarter-finals will be held from 3 to 6 September, before Finals Day takes place at Edgbaston on Saturday 14 September.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club Limited in association with Homely

YCCC is pleased to announce a new partnership with Homely, where the expert homebuying platform will support cricket fans on their homebuying journey.

During the two-year agreement, Homely will offer their free-to-use platform to help people get mortgage and home ready.

As part of the partnership, Homely will be involved in numerous rights activations across YCCC, providing an exciting and engaging opportunity to provide fans with insights and support as part of their home-buying journey from the Club and players.

This includes some basic incentives for those playing club level cricket across the province, as well as competitions for key matches in the coming season.

Stephen Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of YCCC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Homely to Yorkshire Cricket.

“It's a great partnership with Homely that provides innovative, data-driven solutions to the current issues facing the real estate market.”

Tom Webster, Business Development Manager for Yorkshire CCC, said: “We are delighted to announce the partnership between Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Homely.

“With their deep expertise and passion for supporting homebuyers, we look forward to fans benefiting from this partnership.”

Homelys CEO, Lewis Scott, added: “We are delighted to be working with Yorkshire County Cricket Club as one of the leaders in English cricket for many years and a club driving an exciting new future for Yorkshire cricket fans.

“The reach of the cricket club is huge for Homely, and with Yorkshire being perhaps the most passionate county in the country when it comes to sport and life, it's a great start for Homely.

“Homely will use the partnership at its core to then expand our reach across the UK to help people dreaming of becoming homeowners, those continuing to climb the property ladder or family members helping their loved ones get their first home.”

Statement regarding Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic Limited

The Club can confirm that it has agreed a settlement agreement in relation to the ongoing civil claim brought against the Club by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic Limited (Pavilion). Pavilion has received damages and associated legal costs. The amount is confidential between the parties and will not be made public.

The Club apologizes to Pavilion, Mr Morton and any other parties who may have suffered difficulties since and as a result of the Club's termination of its contract with Pavilion. The Club acknowledges that Mr Wayne Morton of Pavilion worked for the Club for approximately 38 years. The Club thanks Mr Morton for his services to the Club and wishes him and Pavilion all the best for the future.