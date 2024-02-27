Dabo Swinney players will have to prove themselves above all

CLEMSON It feels like the college football season just ended, but it's that time again: Spring practice for Clemson Football begins Wednesday.

The Tigers return 10 players who started on offense and eight on defense, including linebacker Barrett Carter, in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in December. They also added the 11th-ranked recruiting class in 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite, which included two five-star players.

Coach Dabo Swinney will have to overcome the losses of running back Will Shipley, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., defensive back Nate Wiggins and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, all of whom chose to turn pro. He will also have to figure out how to replace the production of wide receiver Beaux Collins and safety Andrew Mukuba, who transferred.

Clemson football will give us a taste of what to expect in the spring of the 2024 season. Here's a look at the five players with the most to prove in spring training:

After leading the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards in his freshman year in 2022, Williams' sophomore season was derailed by ankle and foot injuries. He recorded 22 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns through five games in 2023. His injury saw Tyler Brown and Troy Sellato get more playing time.

Williams has a chance to reclaim a prominent role on offense this spring in a receiving room that is one of Clemson's great unknowns.

Briningstool will also need to consistently contribute in the passing game. He is having his best season in college, setting career highs with 50 receptions, 498 yards and five touchdowns (led the team).

Still, the bulk of Briningstool's production last season came in three games against Miami, NC State and Kentucky (310 total receiving yards). Outside of these games, he never exceeded 50 receiving yards.

The senior's production was limited due to last season's passing struggles, but he will be crucial to Clemson's offense as the team discovers the wide receiver room. Briningstool brings size and athleticism to the Tigers.

With the losses of defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll due to their eligibility ending, someone has to step up to TJ Parker, who ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (12.5) and finished first in sacks (5.5 ).

Defensive ends coach Chris Rumph has his work cut out for him, but the player expected to fill that opening is Denhoff, a junior. He played in 170 snaps in 13 games last season and registered 15 tackles (one for loss).

Denhoff hasn't excelled at Clemson thus far, but this spring is a chance for him to show why he can hold down the starting defensive end.

Replacing Wiggins, who many NFL Draft analysts project will go in the first round, in the secondary round won't be an easy task. Still, Terrell, who started the last five games, showed he can hold down the starting cornerback position in his first year.

The sophomore recorded one interception and five pass deflections in 2023 and showed physicality at the corner position that can throw receivers off their plays. Terrell and sophomore Shelton Lewis had solid debut seasons.

Gunn lost the starting kicker job last season after missing three field goals and an extra point in the first three games. This led to Swinney bringing in former walk-on Jonathan Weitz, citing maturity as a factor.

After failing to earn a seeding kick in the last 10 games, the sophomore can prove he can be the starting kicker again in 2024. He needs to show this in spring training to get the coaches to believe in him.

