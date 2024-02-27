



CAA Tennis Weekly Awards for Men and Women – February 27

RICHMOND, Va. (February 27, 2024) Delaware junior Karol Malirz earned CAA Men's Tennis Player of the Week honors while Stony Brook was a freshman Mia Palladino received CAA Womens Tennis Player of the Week honors. UNCWs Ree Falck And Harold Huens were selected as UNCW's Men's Doubles Team of the Week Elif Albayrak And Eda Arli were named Women's Doubles Team of the Week. CAA Men's Tennis Player of the Week

Karol Malirz, Jr., Delaware (Katowice, Poland) Malirz picked up a pair of victories at No. 1 singles, while No. 46 Delaware remained undefeated (7-0) by beating Bryant (6-1) and undefeated CAA foe Monmouth (4-3) last week. The junior battled past Bryant's Otakar Ungerman 6-2, 7-6 (4). At Monmouth, he set up the decisive point with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Mateo Bival as the Hens rallied after dropping the doubles point for the first time this season. CAA Men's Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Reece Falck, Sr., UNCW (Christchurch, New Zealand)

Harold Huens, Jr., UNCW (Waterloo, Belgium) Falck and Huens posted a pair of impressive wins at the No. 1 doubles spot last weekend as UNCW defeated #48 Georgia State (4-0) and fell narrowly to #33 Georgia Tech (3-4). The Seahawks duo defeated 32NL-ranked Georgia Tech's Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra 6-4, and followed it up with a 6-2 win over Georgia's Gabriele Datei and Diago Morais. Falck and Huens improved to 6-0 as a team this spring. Falck added a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win at 102NL– McDaniel ranked in singles. CAA Women's Tennis Player of the Week

Mia Palladino, Fr., Stony Brook (Brewster, NY) Palladino went 2-0 at No. 1 singles as Stony Brook defeated CAA foe Monmouth (6-1) before falling to Big East foe Seton Hall (4-2) last week. The freshman got past Seton Hall's Imogen Brooker, 7-5, 7-5, and then defeated Monmouth's Lana Brezanin, 6-3, 6-2, to help the Seawolves win their conference opener. Palladino and partner Darian Perfiliev also won in the No. 2 doubles match vs. the Hawks. CAA Women's Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Elif Albayrak, So., UNCW (Istanbul, Turkey)

Eda Arli, So., UNCW (Izmir, Turkey) Albayrak and Arli earned a win at No. 1 doubles and posted a pair of singles victories as UNCW opened CAA play with a 6-1 win at Towson. The Seahawks tandem defeated Tigers Ashira Murray and Mya Spencer 6-2 to help claim the doubles point. Arli added a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles and Albayrak won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 as UNCW moved to 4-0 on the season. CAA Men's Tennis Players of the Week Jan. 23 Oskar Antinheimo, Elon

January 30 Karol Malirz, Delaware

February 6 Javier Ruiz, Delaware

February 13 Gabe Hurtado, UNCW

February 10, 20 John Sengariz, Elon

February 27 Karol Malirz, Delaware CAA Men's Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week January 23 Reece Falck/Harold Huens, UNCW

Jan. 30 Alex De Sousa/Alan Jesudason, Drexel

February 6 Gabe Hurtado/Bekhzod Rasamatov, UNCW

February 10, 13 John Sengariz/Ben Zipay, Elon

February 20 Satchel Benn/Oliver Haag, William & Mary

February 27 Reece Falck/Harold Huens, UNCW CAA Women's Tennis Players of the Week January 23 Lizette Reding, Elon

Jam. 30 = Lorie Lemongo, Drexel

February 10, 6 Your necklace, William and Mary

February 13 Hedda Gurholt, William and Mary

February 20 Slade Coetzee, Delaware

February 27 Mia Palladino, Stony Brook CAA Women's Doubles Teams of the Week Jan. 23 Lizette Reding/Sibel Tanik, Elon

Jan. 30 Mialy Ranaivo/Eeva Ristola, Campbell

February 6 Mio Kozaki/Sofia Sokolova, Hampton

February 13 Julieta Honrubia/Maryia Hrynashka, Delaware

February 20 Madison Cordisco/Mariana Reding, Elon

February 27 Elif Albayrak/Eda Arli, UNCW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/2/27/caa-mens-and-womens-tennis-weekly-awards-feb-27.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos