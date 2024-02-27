Warroad Girls' Hockey brings home the Class A state title for the third year in a row

Back-to-back-to-back state champions is what now describes Warroad girls hockey after their 5-2 victory over Dodge County in the Class A title game on Saturday.

It was as improbable a run as any, as the team was stripped of ten seniors from last season's championship roster, four of whom are now playing NCAA Division I hockey, leaving this year's team with just seven upperclassmen .

The Warriors entered the state tournament as the fourth seed, their lowest seed yet, but despite it all, they found a way to win the trophy for the third year in a row.

“The last two years it's been so much fun, but this year really stood out to me because we just had to work,” senior defender Maddie Skogman said at a postgame presser. “It took us as a whole team to work so hard, and when we think back to the sectional final of how close the game was and how ordinary, to get it done it's just amazing.”

'We don't have that [last year’s seniors] Tayla [Hendrickson]Kate [Johnson]And [Rylee] Bartz to do it for us. Like, we have to take it upon ourselves and step into our role and put the puck in the net ourselves,” said junior forward Kaiya Sandy. “I have to personally show up to play, like I can't rely on anyone else to do it.”

“I think everyone in the state is writing us off for this year,” assistant coach Layla Marvin said. “We had a few bumps in the road, but we learned along the way, and I'm just really proud of these guys for coming together when it mattered most in the end.”

The Class A All-Tournament Team was also announced after the game, and six Warriors were on the list:

Payton Rolli – second goaltender

Jaylie French – freshman defender

Vivienne Marcowka – second-year defender

Katy Comstock – junior defender

Taylor Reese – Sophomore forward

Kaiya Sandy – junior forward

Since these six players are juniors or younger, there are good prospects for Warroad in the coming years.

It's 350 miles and nearly six hours between Warroad and the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and for some it may be difficult to make the trek. So many who couldn't (and even those who did) were at Warroad in the Gardens on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team as they arrived, escorted by fire engines and the like.

It's a celebration that now feels like an annual tradition given the Warriors' success, but it certainly doesn't get old.

“It's still the best feeling ever,” senior forward Sophie Johnson said. “I like to end a good senior season by winning, not losing, that's great. And to be able to win this trophy with the jersey I wore, yes, that's great.”

“This city was amazing,” said junior defender Katy Comstock. “The support here for our girls hockey in particular is unreal and it is so blessed to have a community that is so supportive.”

“It's unbelievable. They say no one cares about girls' hockey as much as Warroad, and when we walked in, it all felt real,” said sophomore forward Taylor Reese. “Warroad really cares about girls' hockey the most.”

For more footage from the Warriors' post-game press conference and interviews with players after their trip home, check out the following videos below: