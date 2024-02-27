Sports
Warroad Girls' Hockey brings home the Class A state title for the third year in a row
Back-to-back-to-back state champions is what now describes Warroad girls hockey after their 5-2 victory over Dodge County in the Class A title game on Saturday.
It was as improbable a run as any, as the team was stripped of ten seniors from last season's championship roster, four of whom are now playing NCAA Division I hockey, leaving this year's team with just seven upperclassmen .
The Warriors entered the state tournament as the fourth seed, their lowest seed yet, but despite it all, they found a way to win the trophy for the third year in a row.
“The last two years it's been so much fun, but this year really stood out to me because we just had to work,” senior defender Maddie Skogman said at a postgame presser. “It took us as a whole team to work so hard, and when we think back to the sectional final of how close the game was and how ordinary, to get it done it's just amazing.”
'We don't have that [last year’s seniors] Tayla [Hendrickson]Kate [Johnson]And [Rylee] Bartz to do it for us. Like, we have to take it upon ourselves and step into our role and put the puck in the net ourselves,” said junior forward Kaiya Sandy. “I have to personally show up to play, like I can't rely on anyone else to do it.”
“I think everyone in the state is writing us off for this year,” assistant coach Layla Marvin said. “We had a few bumps in the road, but we learned along the way, and I'm just really proud of these guys for coming together when it mattered most in the end.”
The Class A All-Tournament Team was also announced after the game, and six Warriors were on the list:
- Payton Rolli – second goaltender
- Jaylie French – freshman defender
- Vivienne Marcowka – second-year defender
- Katy Comstock – junior defender
- Taylor Reese – Sophomore forward
- Kaiya Sandy – junior forward
Since these six players are juniors or younger, there are good prospects for Warroad in the coming years.
It's 350 miles and nearly six hours between Warroad and the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and for some it may be difficult to make the trek. So many who couldn't (and even those who did) were at Warroad in the Gardens on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team as they arrived, escorted by fire engines and the like.
It's a celebration that now feels like an annual tradition given the Warriors' success, but it certainly doesn't get old.
“It's still the best feeling ever,” senior forward Sophie Johnson said. “I like to end a good senior season by winning, not losing, that's great. And to be able to win this trophy with the jersey I wore, yes, that's great.”
“This city was amazing,” said junior defender Katy Comstock. “The support here for our girls hockey in particular is unreal and it is so blessed to have a community that is so supportive.”
“It's unbelievable. They say no one cares about girls' hockey as much as Warroad, and when we walked in, it all felt real,” said sophomore forward Taylor Reese. “Warroad really cares about girls' hockey the most.”
For more footage from the Warriors' post-game press conference and interviews with players after their trip home, check out the following videos below:
Lakeland News is member-supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
|
Sources
2/ https://lptv.org/warroad-girls-hockey-comes-home-with-class-a-state-title-for-3rd-straight-year/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AHY enters Joko Widodo’s cabinet
- Sara Ramirez will not return in “And Just Like That”
- Warroad Girls' Hockey brings home the Class A state title for the third year in a row
- Mom asks if she's overreacting about a Target kids' dress with slits.
- Congressional leaders react to 'intense' White House meeting
- The echo of Thatcher in Boris Johnson's agenda
- US allows China to increase passenger flights to 50 per week as summer season approaches
- 'Mad Men' and 'Entourage' Actor Dies at 60
- Google's New York headquarters featured on Dezeen Agenda
- Richard Coello is appointed CEO of K2 International
- Bollywood Geetmala 1985 – LemonWire
- CAA Tennis Weekly Awards for Men and Women – February 27