Edwards named to USBWA 2023-24 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List





HARRISONBURG, Va. James Madison redshirt junior Terrence Edwards Jr. was named to the 2023-24 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List by the US Basketball Writers Association. Members of the association's board of directors selected players considered contenders and made their announcement Tuesday. Edwards has played a major role in JMU's 26-3 record this season, as the junior leads the Dukes in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game. He has scored in double figures in 26 games and has scored 20 or more points nine times this season. Edwards has also earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors three times, most recently after scoring 28 points against Georgia State (Feb. 15) and 19 points against Georgia Southern (Feb. 17). During this stretch, his 61.5 percent clip from beyond the arc ranked ninth nationwide among players with at least eight made 3-pointers. During the first week of the season, Edwards led JMU with 24 points and made 12 of 13 (.923) free throws in the 79-76 overtime win over then-No. 4 Michigan State. He followed that performance with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists and two steals in a thrilling 113-108 double overtime win over Kent State. The Atlanta native finished the week with 14 points, three assists and three steals in the Dukes' 107-86 win over Howard. As a result of these standout performances, he earned a pair of national honors as The Associated Press National Player of the Week and the US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. He was the first Sun Belt player in league history to receive a weekly award. In January, Edwards was also named to the Lute Olson Mid-season National Player of the Year Award Watch List and to the mid-season watch list for the Lou Henson Player of the Year Awards. The 40 players honored for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration will be placed on the association's annual awards ballot. The USBWA board will then review and verify the results. The all-American rosters will be announced prior to the NCAA Tournament, while the Oscar Robertson Trophy winner will be announced at the NCAA Men's Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow during the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

