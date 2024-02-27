KABUL During the Taliban's first period in power in the 1990s, their disdain for many sports meant Kabul's main stadium attracted one of the largest crowds on days when it was used for public executions. But since the Taliban took control of Kabul for a second time in 2021, they have turned to turning Afghanistan into a global cricketing power, with ambitious plans for a state-of-the-art cricket stadium that could host international matches.

The men's national team was already on the rise before the takeover but has continued to flourish under the new regime, defying expectations and scoring stunning upsets in the international game. Privately funded cricket academies have seen a sharp increase in the number of new players.

Rick Noack, the Post's Afghan bureau chief, visited Kabul to learn about the Taliban's efforts to turn the country into a world-class cricketing power. (Video: Joe Snell/The Washington Post)

The crickets appeal to the Taliban. This may partly reflect the long-standing popularity of sports in ethnic Pashtun communities, where the Taliban have traditionally enjoyed the strongest support. But as crickets' reach expands across ethnic lines, the regime may also see the sport as useful.

Cricket brings the country together, said Abdul Ghafar Farooq, a spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of Morals and Virtues.

The Taliban promised to change Kabul. The city may be starting to change the Taliban.

Within days of the takeover in August 2021, Anas Haqqani, the influential younger brother of the Taliban's interior minister, visited the Afghan cricket board to demonstrate the new government's support for the sport.

Haqqani, a cricket fan who recently injured his foot while playing volleyball, said Taliban soldiers would have made excellent cricket stars. If we had not gone to war, many of us would be on the national team today, he said in a rare interview. The future of cricket looks very bright.

Taliban soldiers and other spectators closely followed the Cricket World Cup in India last fall, gathering to watch on big screens in parks, in men's salons at wedding venues and in television shops. Some Taliban soldiers cheered their team on as it recorded shock victories against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, firing celebratory shots into the air.

People have nothing to enjoy in Afghanistan, but cricket makes us happy, said Mohammad Gul Ahmadzai, 48, who watched football matches on television at his travel agency in central Kabul until the broadcasts became less frequent.

Although global football is dominated by teams often awash in cash, the smaller number of serious international competitors in cricket gives Afghans a more realistic chance of winning, he said.

Others say Afghanistan's cricket frenzy is fueled largely by desperation. Farhard Amirzai, 17, said he and his friends have come to see a professional cricket career as the only path out of poverty.

After the Taliban took power, boys lost interest in education, says Amirzai, who spends much of his time practicing on a barren field in Kabul with a makeshift duct-covered cricket ball. Young people think that even if they graduate from school or university, they will not find a good job under the current government. So they try their luck at cricket.

Although cricket academies have seen a spike in enrollments since the Taliban took power, most young Afghans, including Amirzai, cannot afford them.

Taliban soldier Abdul Mobin Mansor would also like to participate, but the 19-year-old says his job leaves him little time. He had wanted to be a national team player ever since he and his comrades, who at the time were still waging armed insurgency and hiding in caves, started following the sport on battery-powered radios, he said.

And for Afghan women there is no chance at all. One of the first actions taken by the Taliban-led governments after taking power was to ban women from participating in sports. This reintroduced policies that the movement had introduced when it was previously in power and shattered the dreams of female athletes.

Believed to have been invented in England in the 16th century, cricket was one of the British Empire's most popular cultural exports. In the early 20th century, the sport flourished in Australia, British India, including present-day India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and other places in the region. But it was slow to take off in Afghanistan, where the national sport remained buzkashi, an equestrian game in which riders try to score a goal with a carcass, traditionally that of a goat or calf, but now almost always fake.

The fate of the crickets here began to change after the 1979 Soviet invasion forced millions of people to flee to Pakistan. The sport quickly caught on in the Afghan refugee camps in northwestern Pakistan, where mainly Pashtuns lived. The sport later made its way to Kabul when some Afghans returned in the late 1990s when the Taliban first came to power.

One of the first Afghan cricketers was Allah Dad Noori, the captain of the national team at the time. In an interview, Noori said he initially worried that the Taliban would not allow cricket. But his family's ties to the regime may have helped convince them. My brother-in-law, who later spent time in Guantnamo, had already told the Taliban about me, Noori recalled. He said to them: This man is the best cricketer, and if you conquer Kabul, you must approve cricket.

When British businessman Stuart Bentham arrived in Kabul a few years later, he became one of the first foreigners to attend an Afghan cricket match, which was held in the same stadium in Kabul that the Taliban used for executions.

At the time, the Taliban had football players' heads shaved as punishment for wearing shorts. Cricketers' long pants may have raised fewer religious concerns, Bentham said, but the popularity of crickets in neighboring Pakistan also likely played a role in the Taliban's desire to promote the sport.

Pakistan had a lot of influence over the Taliban at the time, he said.

The fate of female athletes

The importance of the Afghan teams for the Taliban raises uncomfortable questions abroad. The Australian national cricket team announced early last year that it would boycott matches against Afghanistan in protest against the Taliban's oppression of girls and women. But during the Cricket World Cup, the Australians withdrew the boycott, disappointing many Afghan women and others.

Weeda Omari, 35, said she hopes no foreign team would want to play in a Kabul stadium under the Taliban. Omari worked as a women's sports coordinator for the Kabul Municipality until her team of colleagues was disbanded within days of the takeover.

She has now fled the country, but 80 percent of the female athletes she guided are still in Afghanistan. Their families accuse them of angering the Taliban by being athletes, and now they are being forced to marry, Omari said. Many call me to cry.

Although the Taliban-led government remains internationally isolated and under heavy sanctions, a spokesman for Afghanistan's cricket board said it recently received about $16 million from the Dubai-based International Cricket Council. with media reports indicating that Afghan cricket can expect similar annual contributions in the coming years.

In a statement, the ICC said it would not sanction the suspects [Afghanistan Cricket Board], or its players for adhering to the laws set by the government of their country, but continues to advocate for women's cricket in the country. The ICC does not release public details of member funding.

While the Afghan economy is struggling, the Taliban increasingly want to go it alone

In an interview, Hamdullah Nomani, the Taliban's urban development minister, said plans to build a major new cricket stadium in Kabul have been discussed at the highest leadership levels. Although the idea for a new stadium emerged under the previous government, the Taliban-led government appears intent on helping complete the project with private financing.

The government's main concern is that the stadium may not be big enough. There is not enough land, Nomani said.