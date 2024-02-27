North Shore football is under consideration for UIL recruiting violation sanctions

Galena Park North Shore, which boasts one of the top high school football programs in the state, will be the subject of an upcoming meeting of the University Interscholastic League for violating the organization's recruiting rules.

The UIL announced in a news release Tuesday that the state executive committee will meet Wednesday morning to discuss student-athlete eligibility and determine rule violations.

North Shore, the Houston-area school that has met reigning Class 6A Division I champion Duncanville in five UIL state football championships, will be penalized for violations of Section 51(a)(8) and Section 52(b), school violations .

Section 51(a)(8) covers violations by school district personnel. In particular, North Shore could be penalized for a recruiting violation. As recruitment is a Category A offence, a more severe penalty will be required.

Section 52 covers school offences. In the case of North Shores, failure to comply with the UIL Constitution and competition rules while not in violation of the rules or regulations of the State Board of Education.

North Shore, a five-time state champion in football, fell 49-33 to Duncanville in the 2023 UIL Class 6A Division I state championship. North Shore has made six state title appearances since 2015.

If sanctioned, North Shore will be one of the latest state athletic powers to be sanctioned by the UIL. In 2023, rival Duncanville saw both its girls and boys basketball teams punished for rule violations. The Duncanville boys were punished for using an ineligible player and the Duncanville girls were punished for a recruiting violation.

