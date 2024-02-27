EKU Men's Tennis is ranked number 74 in the latest ITA team rankings





TEMPE, Ariz. The Eastern Kentucky University men's tennis team (13-3, 0-0 ASUN) is ranked No. 74 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association Team Rankings, released Tuesday. EKU is ranked in the rankings for the first time in school history. EKU has won 11 straight games and has its best regular-season record since 1965. During the winning streak, the Maroon and White defeated Belmont, Butler, Ball State and Northern Kentucky twice. Belmont won the Horizon League Championship in 2023. EKU and Stetson (No. 64) are the only ranked teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Maroon and White are led by Moritz Mayer , who has an 11-5 singles mark this season. He defeated Georgia's Miguel Perez Pena in singles on January 22, the No. 43 singles player in the country, as it was the highest-ranked singles victory in program history. The product from Eutigen, Germany, won the ASUN Men's Tennis Player of the Week twice. Evzen Holis won the ASUN Men's Tennis Player of the Week on February 14, as he owns a 9-4 record in singles from the top two spots in the lineup. Paul-Antoine Brazet has won eight straight singles matches, with a total of ten on the season. Fernando Bulnes has eight singles victories. Bulnes and Holis are the leading doubles duo as they hold an 8-3 lead over the top two spots in the lineup. Kristoffer steel fire has won six consecutive doubles matches and is tied with Bulnes, Holis and Mayer for the most team doubles wins. The Colonels have won the doubles point in ten of their last eleven matches. Next one The Colonels will play IUPUI on Saturday, March 2 at 2:30 PM at the IUPUI Tennis Courts. Next, EKU will take on No. 27 Louisville in a ranked match on Sunday, March 3 at 5:00 PM at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. follow us Stay up to date with everything EKU Tennis on Instagram (@tennis.eku),@EKUTennis), and Facebook (EKU Tennis).

