2024 Girls State Tournament Seeds and Results
The Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association announced the combines for their 12-team state tournament that began Monday. Darien is the top seed with a 15-2 record.
2024 state tournament seedings with regular season records.
|1. Darien
|15-2
|2. New Canaan
|18-2
|3. Eastern Catholic Cooperative
|16-4
|Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville
|4. Stamford co-op
|14-5
|Westhill, Staples
|5. Mercy Co-op
|12-6-1
|NW Catholic, East Hampton
|6. Southington Cooperative
|11-9
|Avon, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Coventry, Berlin, Watertown, Plainville, Lewis Mills
|7. Suffield Cooperative
|10-7
|Canton, Windsor, Ellington, Granby, EO Smith, Enfield, Somers, Windsor Locks, NW Regional, East Hampton
|8. Hand co-op
|9-7-1
|Branford, Westbrook, Old Saybrook, Valley Regional, Cromwell, HK
|9. Hamden
|11-8-1
|10. Hall/Conard
|11-7-1
|11. Friendship Cooperative
|10-9-1
|North Harbour, Cheshire
|12. Ridgefield Co-op
|8-7-2
|Danbury, flawless
Monday February 26
First round
No. 9 Hamden 7, No. 8 Hand 5
No. 5 Mercy 7, No. 12 Ridgefield 0
No. 6 Southington Co-op 4, No. 11 Amity Co-op 1
No. 7 Suffield Co-op 2, No. 10 Hall/Conard
Thursday February 29
Quarterfinals
Game 5: Hamden at No. 1 Darien, 5:30 p.m
Game 6: Mercy co-op at No. 4 Stamford, 7:20 p.m
Game 7: Southington co-op at No. 3 East Catholic, 4:30 p.m
Game 8: Suffield co-op at No. 2 New Canaan, 7:30 p.m
Saturday March 2
Semifinals at The Rinks in Shelton
Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, 5:30 p.m
Game 10: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, 7:40 PM
Date to be determined
Championship game in Quinnipiac
Two semi-final winners, 7 p.m
Conference tournaments
Connecticut Central Conference
Monday February 20
Semi-finals
No. 3 Southington/Avon 2, No. 2 NW Catholic/Mercy 1
No. 1 Eastern Catholic 6, No. 4 Hall/Conard 0
Friday February 23
Championship match at Trinity College
East Catholic 5, Southington/Avon 2
FCIAC Tournament
Friday February 23
Semifinals at Darien Ice House
No. 1 Darien 5, No. 4 Greenwich 0
No. 2 New Canaan 2, No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1 (3 OT)
Sunday February 25
Championship Match @Darien Ice House
Darien 3, New Canaan
Connecticut Southern Conference
Monday February 19
First round
No. 3 Hamden co-op 5, No. 6 Guilford co-op 0
Know. 4 West Haven/SHA co-op 3, No. 5 Masuk Co-op 2 (2 OT)
Wednesday February 21
Semi-finals
Hamden co-op 4, No. 2 Daniel Hand 1
WH-SHA co-op 2, #1 Amity/Cheshire/North Haven co-op 1
Friday February 23
Championship Match @Bennett Rink
Hamden co-op 3, West Haven/SHA co-op 1
Girls Hockey State Championships
2023: West Haven/Heilig Hart Academy 1, Hamden 0, OT
2022: New Canaan 4, Darien 3, 3 OT
2021: Tournament canceled, COVID-19 pandemic
2020: Tournament canceled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019:New Canaan 3, Darien 1
2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2
2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT
2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1
2015:Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT(co-champions)
2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1
2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0
2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT
2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2
2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0
2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2
2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0
2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT
2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1
Previous results
2023 State Tournament
2022 State Tournament
2020 State Tournament
2019 State Tournament
2014 State Tournament
2013 State Tournament
