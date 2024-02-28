Sports
Major League Table Tennis stops in Everett
By Becky Chan
Lily Zhang, a three-time U.S. Olympian in table tennis, stared at the ball held like a fragile egg in her palm. She looked like she wanted to have a stern conversation with it. But she threw it gently just above her head, without taking her eyes off it. When the ball came back down, she sliced it underneath with a nearly flat paddle, barely turning it over the net to her opponent. Zhang won the point during a match during the first Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Feb. 23-25.
Zhang plays for the Bay Area Blasters in the MLTT, a league founded by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast Flint Lane. Lane founded the league in 2023 to promote a sport more universally watched than baseball, basketball or football.
Although some may mistakenly believe the game was invented in China, the dominant force in world competition since table tennis was introduced as an Olympic event in Seoul, South Korea, in 1988.
England invented the game whiff-waff in the late 19th century so that the elites could play it after dinner parties. According to an article in the New York Times, cigar boxes were used as paddles, cork balls and books stacked as nets.
The MLTT members play with real paddles with big name sponsors. There are 8 teams, four each in the East and West divisions. Portland Paddlers, Seattle Spinners, Bay Area Blasters and Texas Smash are in the West Division. Carolina Gold Rush, Chicago Wind, Florida Crocs and Princeton Revolution are in the East Division.
International and American players compete as a team. The teams play two singles, a double and two singles. Each match consists of three games. One point is awarded for each winning game. The Golden Game concludes the competition. It is played with 5 team members, each rotating every 4 points. The first team to score 21 points wins the Golden Game, worth 6 points. After the Everett weekend game, the Seattle Spinners have 167 points, while the Portland Paddlers are just 5 points behind the leader Bay Area Blasters, 194 and 199 respectively. Texas Smash has 183 points.
The Seattle Spinners' top player is Nikhil Kumar, who competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Unfortunately for the Spinners, Kumar fell ill upon his return from the 2024 World Team Championship in Busan, Korea. Kumar cheered his team from the sidelines.
Another MLTT player, Nandan Naresh, also competed in Busan behind Kumar. Naresh is on team Texas Smash.
As Zhang celebrated her lead in the MLTT West Division with her teammates, she took a moment to reflect on being the first selected to the U.S. Olympic table tennis team. Zhang will compete in her fourth Olympic Games in Paris this summer. She made her debut at the age of 16 at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Zhang said: It has been a long journey. Lots of hard work. I'm just over the moon about the selection.
Earlier this month, she scored a come-from-behind victory in the World Table Tennis Feeder Series in Manchester, England. Zhang had finished second the past four times.
There are still two spots available on the Olympic women's team. Top MLTT candidates include UCLA housemates Rachel Sung and Amy Wang. Sung, winner of the women's doubles of the 2023 U.S. National Table Tennis Championship in addition to many of her trophies, plays for the Portland Paddlers. Wang, ranked 34 in the world and winner of the women's title in the September 2023 Pan American Table Tennis Championship, plays for the Texas Smash.
Playing in the MLTT gave Wang some butterflies in her stomach. She said the thrill and excitement help her prepare for the higher prize.
One week remains of regular season games for the West at Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas, April 5-7. For the East, it will take place at Rider University, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, March 15-17. The top two teams from each division will play for the MLTT Cup and the $100,000 Championship at Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois, April 27-28.
For more information, https://mltt.com.
Becky can be reached at [email protected].
