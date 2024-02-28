



PRINCETON, NJ Steve Dolan was named Coach of the Year following the 2024 Ivy League Heptagonal Indoor Track and Field championship. Dolan led Penn to their fourth overall women's title in the past six years, scoring 140 points. The Penn women (140) narrowly defeated Princeton (134) in a race for the title that came down to the final event of the championship. Harvard (97) and Brown (84) both scored more than 80 points, while Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth and Yale took the remaining spots. pens For Abinusawa And Isabella Whittaker were named Co-Most Outstanding Track Performers of the Meet after helping the Quakers claim the team title. Abinusawa won both the gold medals in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash, breaking an Ivy League record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.25 seconds. She was also part of the 4x440y relay team that claimed the gold medal in the final event. Whittaker took home the gold medal in the 400-meter dash with a meet record time of 52.54 seconds, while also placing second and third in the 200-meter and 60-meter dash for a total of 24 points for the Quakers. Tessa Muddfrom Princeton was named Most Outstanding Field Performer of the Meet after setting an all-time Ivy League record in the pole vault. Mudd jumped 4.39 meters in her final attempt to take home the gold medal. In addition, an Ivy League women's indoor track and field student-athlete from each institution was recognized for their efforts in the classroom and in sports as a member of the 2023-24 Ivy League Womens Indoor Track and Field Academic All-Ivy team. TanningChiamaka OdenigboColumbiasPhoebe AndersonCornells Noelle ElkintonDartmouthsBridget McNallyHarvardsNdip-Agbor pistolPennJocelyn GermanPrincetonsMena Scatchardand YalesMira Thakurwere each named to the team. CO-MOST OUTSTANDING JOB PERFORMER OF THE MEET

For AbinusawaPenn CO-MOST OUTSTANDING JOB PERFORMER OF THE MEET

Isabella WhittakerPenn MOST OUTSTANDING PERFORMER ON THE FIELD OF THE MEET

Tessa MuddPrinceton COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve DolanPenn WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY 60 meter dash Fore Abinusawa, Penn

200 meter sprint Fore Abinusawa, Penn

400-meter dash Isabella Whittaker, Penn

500 meter sprint Victoria Bossong, Harvard

800 meter walk Sophia Gorriaran, Harvard

1,000 meter run Mena Scatchard, Princeton

Miles Nicole Vanasse, Columbia

3,000 meter run Maia Ramsden, Harvard

5,000 meter run Phoebe Anderson, Columbia

60m hurdles Aliya Garozzo, Penn 4×440 Yard Relay Penn: Fore Abinusawa, Jocelyn Niemiec, Aliya Garozzo, Christiana Nwachuku

4×880 Yard Relay Princeton: Olivia Martin, Maddie Cramer, Hannah Riggins, Mena Scatchard

DMR Harvard: Sophia Gorriaran, Chloe Fair, Victoria Bossong, Maia Ramsden High jump Rudecia Bernard, Brown

Pole vault Tessa Mudd, Princeton

Long jump Georgina Scoot, Princeton

Triple jump Georgina Scoot, Princeton

Shot put Noelle Elkinton, Cornell

Weight thrower Emilia Kolokotroni, Harvard

Pentathlon Chiamaka Odenigbo, brown WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY 60 meter sprint Christiana Nwachuku, Penn

200-meter dash Isabella Whittaker, Penn

400 meter sprint Chloe Fair, Harvard

500-meter dash Jocelyn Niemiec, Penn

800 meter walk Bronwyn Patterson, Penn

1,000 meter run Rory Clare, Columbia

Miles Olivia Morganti, Penn

3,000 meter run Elia Ton-That, Columbia

5,000 meter run Elia Ton-That, Columbia

60m hurdles Lauren Yeboah-Kodie, Brown Harvard 4×440 Yard Relay: Mfoniso Andrew, Victoria Bossong, Sophia Gorriaran, Chloe Fair

Penn 4×880 Yard Relay: Phoebe White, Chloe Hassman, Camille Jordan, Bronwyn Patterson

DMR Princeton: Alexis Allen, Maddie Cramer, Margaret Liebich, Katelyn Maley High jump Chiamaka Odenigbo, Brown

Pole vault Anastasia Retsa, Harvard

Long jump Alexandra Kelly, Princeton

Triple jump Alexandra Kelly, Princeton

Shot put Siniru Iheoma, Princeton

Weight thrower Angela McAuslan-Kelly

Pentathlon Julia Youth

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ivyleague.com/news/2024/2/27/penns-dolan-named-womens-indoor-track-field-coach-of-the-year-all-ivy-and-major-award-winners-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

