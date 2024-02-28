Sports
Penn's Dolan named women's indoor track and field coach of the year; All-Ivy and Major Award Winners Announced
PRINCETON, NJ Steve Dolan was named Coach of the Year following the 2024 Ivy League Heptagonal Indoor Track and Field championship. Dolan led Penn to their fourth overall women's title in the past six years, scoring 140 points.
The Penn women (140) narrowly defeated Princeton (134) in a race for the title that came down to the final event of the championship. Harvard (97) and Brown (84) both scored more than 80 points, while Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth and Yale took the remaining spots.
pens For Abinusawa And Isabella Whittaker were named Co-Most Outstanding Track Performers of the Meet after helping the Quakers claim the team title. Abinusawa won both the gold medals in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash, breaking an Ivy League record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.25 seconds. She was also part of the 4x440y relay team that claimed the gold medal in the final event. Whittaker took home the gold medal in the 400-meter dash with a meet record time of 52.54 seconds, while also placing second and third in the 200-meter and 60-meter dash for a total of 24 points for the Quakers.
Tessa Muddfrom Princeton was named Most Outstanding Field Performer of the Meet after setting an all-time Ivy League record in the pole vault. Mudd jumped 4.39 meters in her final attempt to take home the gold medal.
In addition, an Ivy League women's indoor track and field student-athlete from each institution was recognized for their efforts in the classroom and in sports as a member of the 2023-24 Ivy League Womens Indoor Track and Field Academic All-Ivy team. TanningChiamaka OdenigboColumbiasPhoebe AndersonCornells Noelle ElkintonDartmouthsBridget McNallyHarvardsNdip-Agbor pistolPennJocelyn GermanPrincetonsMena Scatchardand YalesMira Thakurwere each named to the team.
WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY
60 meter dash Fore Abinusawa, Penn
200 meter sprint Fore Abinusawa, Penn
400-meter dash Isabella Whittaker, Penn
500 meter sprint Victoria Bossong, Harvard
800 meter walk Sophia Gorriaran, Harvard
1,000 meter run Mena Scatchard, Princeton
Miles Nicole Vanasse, Columbia
3,000 meter run Maia Ramsden, Harvard
5,000 meter run Phoebe Anderson, Columbia
60m hurdles Aliya Garozzo, Penn
4×440 Yard Relay Penn: Fore Abinusawa, Jocelyn Niemiec, Aliya Garozzo, Christiana Nwachuku
4×880 Yard Relay Princeton: Olivia Martin, Maddie Cramer, Hannah Riggins, Mena Scatchard
DMR Harvard: Sophia Gorriaran, Chloe Fair, Victoria Bossong, Maia Ramsden
High jump Rudecia Bernard, Brown
Pole vault Tessa Mudd, Princeton
Long jump Georgina Scoot, Princeton
Triple jump Georgina Scoot, Princeton
Shot put Noelle Elkinton, Cornell
Weight thrower Emilia Kolokotroni, Harvard
Pentathlon Chiamaka Odenigbo, brown
WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY
60 meter sprint Christiana Nwachuku, Penn
200-meter dash Isabella Whittaker, Penn
400 meter sprint Chloe Fair, Harvard
500-meter dash Jocelyn Niemiec, Penn
800 meter walk Bronwyn Patterson, Penn
1,000 meter run Rory Clare, Columbia
Miles Olivia Morganti, Penn
3,000 meter run Elia Ton-That, Columbia
5,000 meter run Elia Ton-That, Columbia
60m hurdles Lauren Yeboah-Kodie, Brown
Harvard 4×440 Yard Relay: Mfoniso Andrew, Victoria Bossong, Sophia Gorriaran, Chloe Fair
Penn 4×880 Yard Relay: Phoebe White, Chloe Hassman, Camille Jordan, Bronwyn Patterson
DMR Princeton: Alexis Allen, Maddie Cramer, Margaret Liebich, Katelyn Maley
High jump Chiamaka Odenigbo, Brown
Pole vault Anastasia Retsa, Harvard
Long jump Alexandra Kelly, Princeton
Triple jump Alexandra Kelly, Princeton
Shot put Siniru Iheoma, Princeton
Weight thrower Angela McAuslan-Kelly
Pentathlon Julia Youth
|
