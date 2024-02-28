New Zealand news – Neil Wagner retires from international cricket

Neil Wagner has announced his retirement from international cricket immediately after New Zealand selectors told him he would not be picked for the upcoming two-Test series against Australia starting on Thursday.

Wagner, 37, made the emotional decision after a difficult conversation with coach Gary Stead last week in which it was confirmed he was not in New Zealand's top XI for the upcoming series against Australia. He announced his retirement at a press conference alongside Stead at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday after being invited to be part of the squad for the first Test.

He retires after 64 Tests for his adopted country, having moved across from South Africa. He took 260 wickets at 27.57 with a strike rate of just 52.7. Only Sir Richard Hadlee has a better Test strike rate among New Zealand bowlers to have taken more than 100 wickets

Wagner will continue to play first-class cricket but felt the time was right to step away from the Test arena.

“I knew the time was near,” Wagner said. “They sometimes say that if you think about retirement, you're screwed in a way. I knew the time would come and it would be close. In the past week, reflecting and looking to the future, looking to the Test matches coming up, I thought this was the right time to step down and let the other guys come in and do what we've been doing as a group for a number of years and obviously grow that attack.

“It's never easy. It's an emotional road. It's a big rollercoaster. But I feel like time [has] come pass that baton and leave that Black Cap in a good place so the rest can take over and hopefully continue to grow their legacy.

Wagner and Stead had a conversation after New Zealand's victory over South Africa in Hamilton – which turned out to be Wagner's last Test – about his future within the Test side. Wagner was initially not going to be part of the build-up to the Australia Series at all, but the team invited their talismanic fast bowler to be part of the first Test even though he did not want to play.

“I wouldn't be here,” Wagner said. “I think it's a really nice way for the team… they invited me to come here and spend this time with them to celebrate but also help them prepare for the series to get set to get seated against Australia and it was a really nice, friendly gesture.

“And I thought it would be a nice way to stop, do what I've always done: come here, be here with the team, do everything with a smile on my face and serve the boys. is exactly who. That's me. And it's a nice gesture and I'm very, very grateful that I'm here and that the team and everyone and Gary asked me to do this.”

“I think it's taken some time for Neil to work out what this means for him too and that it doesn't mean he's retiring from everything. He's still available for domestic cricket but is just retiring from international cricket. But they are incredibly difficult conversations.” Gary Stead

Stead said it was difficult to tell Wagner he was not part of New Zealand's plans.

“Very, very difficult conversations to have,” Stead said. “Neil understood. As he said, he was very grateful for his time with the Black Cap, which I think is also extremely important to him. I think it took some time for Neil to figure out what this means to him.” Well, and he doesn't stop everything. He is still available for domestic cricket, he is just retiring from international cricket. But these are incredibly difficult conversations. Especially with the caliber of the man standing next to me and everything he has done for the team. “

In a statement from New Zealand Cricket, Test captain Tim Southee described Wagner as one of the team's great men.

“You always knew what you were going to get with Neil and that was 100% dedication to the business,” Southee said. “He would do anything for the team and has earned nothing but respect and admiration in the dressing room. Personally, I have enjoyed a great relationship with Neil, both on and off the pitch, and I am sure our friendship will continue for years to come will continue.”

“It will be great to have him with us for the first Test this week and we look forward to celebrating his incredible career at the end of the match.”

“I will never forget working with Ish [Sodhi] during that draw at Hagley it came up on the screen, they were talking about it,” Wagner said.” Mark Richardson said something about thirty-odd years and I thought, God, that's how old I am since we last won a Test. series against England. So that really pushed me to try to do what I did there. Myself and Ish found a way. That was a pretty special series to be a part of.

“And then the World Test Championship final was undoubtedly something that you can never take away. It's a pretty special moment to experience. And then that last Test here last year will certainly be a Test that you will remember for a long time. time.”

Wagner broke down in tears as he thanked his family, friends, coaches and mentors who helped him along his journey. He said he hoped the New Zealand public would remember him as someone who gave everything for the cap.

“I've said this in the past, I never saw myself as the most talented or most gifted guy in cricket,” Wagner said. “I just saw myself as someone who loved this game and loved playing for this team, loved playing for my friends and for that Black Cap and I wear my heart on my sleeve. I know I had to work extremely hard and find other ways find.” and different methods.”