Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Last chance to trade for Valeri Nichushkin

After missing the first month of the season due to injury, Brandon Montour has regained his form with three goals, 49 shots on net and nine helpers in his past seventeen matches. It's a good time to trade for him in fantasy hockey leagues. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Specially for Yahoo Sports

With the fantasy hockey trade deadline approaching for most leagues, this is the last chance to extract value from other managers by acquiring high upside players or selling high to others.

TRADE FOR

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (61% selected)

Woll was assigned to AHL Toronto on an LTI conditioning loan on February 21. The 25-year-old netminder looked good in a 4-1 win over Laval on Friday, stopping 36 of 37 shots. He was also tested with a lot of contact coming his way at the crease during the match. Woll, who hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 7 due to a high ankle sprain, returned to the Maple Leafs for practice on Monday. He should benefit from Toronto's improved defensive play, which he didn't have before getting injured. As his return to action approaches, Woll is worth adding if you need help between the pipes.

Woll has an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 15 NHL appearances this campaign. Ilya Samsonov has registered an .896 save percentage despite his recent six-game winning streak, while Martin Jones has gone 3-4-1 with an .867 save percentage over his past eight games. As a result, Woll will likely get every opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 role once he returns to the active roster. Samsonov could compete with him for playing time, with Jones likely being the odd man out, but Woll has a very good chance of picking up where he left off as the team's top option.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Woll and Wyatt Johnston for Blake Coleman

Brandon Montour, D, Florida Panthers (82% selected)

Montour got off to a slow start in 2023-24 after returning to the lineup in mid-November following offseason shoulder surgery. He had just one goal and six assists in his first 25 appearances, but he has recently found another gear. The window to potentially buy low on him is closing quickly, though he could still be worth adding even if you have to spend a bit more to get him.

Montour has three goals, 49 shots on net and nine helpers in his past 17 appearances, including two games and eight points in his last six outings. He has also recorded 107 shots, 42 blocks and 59 hits in 42 appearances this campaign, while averaging more than 23:22 of ice time per game and seeing action on the top power play combination. Montour is finally showing signs of being the multi-category threat he was last season. If he can continue to contribute offensively, the 29-year-old blueliner will be a valuable fantasy contributor down the road.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Montour and John Tavares for Mattias Ekholm and Ivan Barbashev

Valeri Nichushkin, LW/RW, Colorado Avalanche (81% selected)

On Monday, Nichushkin was cleared to resume training with his teammates. He hasn't played since Jan. 10 after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 15. He's not expected to play this week, but his return to the lineup doesn't seem far away. Nichushkin is still on the roster in most leagues, so fantasy managers with the flexibility to stash him could take advantage of rivals facing a potential lineup crisis.

Nichushkin was on pace for his best offensive season before leaving the team for personal reasons. He has 22 goals, 42 points, 128 shots and 55 hits in 40 games. The 28-year-old winger should make a significant impact once he is cleared to play again.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Nichushkin for Yegor Sharangovich and Alex Tuch

Gabriel Vilardi, C/RW, Winnipeg Jets (51% selected)

Vilardi has been a productive player for Winnipeg this season, scoring 16 goals and 30 points in 36 games. A meaningless six-game skid saw his fantasy stock drop, but he has bounced back in a big way lately. Vilardi is worth grabbing now, especially since you probably won't have to spend a lot of money to get him in a trade.

Vilardi has collected five games and five helpers in a five-game series. He has 19 shots on goal and eight points (four goals, four assists) on the man advantage in that span. He clicked with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor at even strength and on the top power play unit. If Vilardi keeps that spot in the lineup, he should be a reliable contributor for the rest of the season.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Vilardi for Gustav Nyquist

TRADE AWAY

Joey Daccord, G. Seattle Kraken (77% selected)

Daccord has a 16-12-10 record with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage across 39 appearances this season. He took a big step forward after Philipp Grubauer went down with a lower-body injury in early December. Daccord played in just 19 NHL games, including 15 starts, prior to the 2023-2024 season, so he was bound to show some cracks eventually. It's worth exploring what you can get for him in a trade.

Daccord has posted a 3-7-2 mark over his past twelve starts, including one win in his last six games (1-4-1). He has allowed three goals or more four times in that six-game span. Grubauer has also played well since returning to the lineup, which will cut into Daccord's playing time. This has the potential to become a timeshare situation, which would be a major blow to fantasy managers.

Example of completed deal from Yahoo Trade Market: Daccord and a third-round pick for Juuse Saros and a 10th-round pick

Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens (39% selected)

Slafkovsky has eight goals, 17 points and 44 shots on net in 22 games since the calendar turned to 2024. He played heavy minutes while skating on Montreal's top line and the first power-play combination. It's taken a while, but the 19-year-old winger finally seems comfortable at the NHL level. Consequently, Slafkovsky is an intriguing sell-high candidate.

He has already started to slow down a bit offensively, going scoreless in three straight games and putting up just one shot on goal in each game. Slafkovsky is still hard to trust in fantasy hockey, especially in redraft leagues. He could struggle with inconsistency for the rest of the season. Additionally, Montreal has struggled to score in 2023-24 and the team has a tough schedule ahead.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson for Valeri Nichushkin