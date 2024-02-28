20-24 Vision for the all-seeing eye of Coffs Harbour





The spectacular 'optics' that have stood sentinel at the South Solitary Island Lighthouse for decades will shine again after a painstaking restoration and relocation project that will thrill history buffs around the world. For years the heritage optic remained hidden in the bowels of the Coffs Harbor Table Tennis Club, where it was anchored in concrete and encased in a plastic box to protect it from errant table tennis balls. The story of his freedom and rebirth competes with Tolkien's imagination and adopts the all-seeing eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings. The optic stood proudly on South Solitary until 1975, when the lighthouse was automated. From there it went to the Coffs Harbor Regional Museum, where it was housed in a building on Harbor Drive. And it remained that way for years, even after the old museum went bankrupt and the building was repurposed as a table tennis center. The City of Coffs Harbor took over the regional museum collection and a plan was hatched to revive the optics – a complex procedure that involved removing and excavating part of the roof. The operation was supported by the NSW Government through a community building initiative. “It is an incredible chapter in our history and a spectacular outcome for the community to see the optic restored to a prominent position on the coastline,” said Harbor Mayor Coffs Cr. Paul Amos. The legendary past of light is compelling. “It is the first and last lighthouse optic in NSW to be powered by kerosene,” said Chris Chapman, director of urban planning and communities for the City of Coffs Harbour. “It is the largest and most unique item in the museum collection. “It is incredibly important historically. The factory in Britain that made the glass panels was destroyed when it was bombed in the Second World War.” The massive project to restore the optics culminated in their installation at the Coffs Harbor Jetty near the new community building. Once again it now stands proudly on the coastline in a specially designed space with interpretive signage across the all-seeing eye of Coffs Harbour. Mayor Amos will officially open the optic on March 15 and light the lens which will be illuminated for 15 minutes from 7:05 p.m., 144 years to the day the lens was first lit on the island in 1880. The community is invited to come together for this moment at dusk, including a celebration by the Friends Of South Solitary Island Lighthouse (FOSSIL). A lone bagpiper will herald the official opening and anniversary event. /Public publication. This material from the original organization/author(s) may be contemporary in nature and has been edited for clarity, style and length. Mirage.News takes no institutional positions or parties, and all views, opinions and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author(s). View the full document here.

