No. 2 Womens Swim & Dive wins two relays on the first day of the Big 12 Championship





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. No. 2 Texas Women's Swimming & Diving began their title defense by sweeping both relays on the first day of the Big 12 Championship on Tuesday at the Aquatic Center in Mylan Park. The 11-time defending champion Longhorns opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, while the quartet of Emma Kern , Anna Elendt , Emma Sticklen And Grace Cooper combined for a time of 1:34.47, the 10th best performance in program history. Texas ended the session by winning the 800 free relay Kelly Pash , Erin Gemmel , Olivia Bray And Angie Coe taking the win in 6:57.87. The time is the 11th fastest performance of all time for Texas. The Big 12 Championships resume Wednesday with the preliminaries beginning at 9 a.m. CT and the finals beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT. The final session will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Team ranking 1.TEXAS 128 2.Cincinnati 110

TCU 110

4. BYU 100

5. Kansas 98

Houston98

7. West Virginia 96

8. Iowa State 88 Team notes The win in the 200 medley relay extended Texas' record to 12 straight victories in the event.

UT has won 24 of 28 conference titles in the 200 medley relay

The Longhorns have now won fourteen consecutive conference championships in the 800 free relay and twenty overall. WEDNESDAY EVENTS Swimming preliminaries 9am CT | Finals 4:15pm CT 500 meter freestyle

200 meters individual medley

50 meter freestyle

Team Diving Winners of the 2024 Big 12 championship events 800 free relays: Kelly Pash , Erin Gemmel , Olivia Bray , Angie Coe 6:57.87

200 medley relay: Emma Kern , Anna Elendt , Emma Sticklen , Grace Cooper 1:34.47

