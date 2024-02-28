Boise State Athletics will receive a $1 million gift for the football program





Athletic director Jeramiah Dickey announced Tuesday that Boise State has received a $1 million gift for the football program from a donor who wished to remain anonymous.

BOISE, Idaho Boise State Athletics announced on Tuesday it received a $1 million gift directly to the Bronco football program from a donor who asks to remain anonymous. Athletics director Jeramiah Dickey's announcement marks the 14th seven-figure commitment from 10 different individuals or families since the Lyle Smith Society launched in December 2020. The athletics department received a donation of at least $1 million within two weeks of launching "UnBridled: The Campaign for Boise State University." The second pledge directly benefited the Bronco women's sports programs and covered the cost of installing lighting for Huber Field at Dona Larsen Park, home of the softball team. The latest from Boise State donation release did not include specific details on how the funding would be used to benefit head coach Spencer Danielson's program, but is earmarked entirely for assisting football. "We are privileged to help build these young men up at such a crucial time in their lives," said Danielson. "Your investment makes a difference today for all of our student-athletes and prepares them for the future." Dickey set a $150 million athletics fundraising goal in October as part of Unbridled, which runs through 2028. Unbridled's athletics pillar focuses on facility upgrades and enhanced programming for student-athletes. Tuesday's gift is the third of $1 million since the campaign was publicly launched. "We need every citizen of Bronco Nation to embrace the opportunity and provide the resources to help fund student-athlete scholarships and capital projects to achieve our goal," Dickey said. "There are opportunities at every level of giving." Boise State Athletics' annual 36-hour philanthropic giving campaign, known as Bronco Giving Day, runs Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information about Bronco Giving Day, click here.

