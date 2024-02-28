Sports
McQuaid beats Portside for first Section V hockey title in 9 years
Cardiac Knights doesn't quite roll off the tongue, but McQuaid hockey makes a habit of staging comebacks in the third period.
The latest achievement could be the most productive. Forty-seven seconds was all McQuaid needed to turn the tide from a one-goal deficit to advantage. The Knights' quick hitting early in the third period fueled a 4-2 victory over the Portside Royals in the Section V Class A championship on Monday at RIT's Gene Polisseni Center.
The win gives McQuaid's first Section V title since 2015, which preceded a run to the state championship.
McQuaid still has a long way to go to match that, but if nothing else, the Knights have proven to be an impossible team to subdue.
“This is a moment that has been built toward,” McQuaid coach Joe Dugan said. “It's a credit to the guys who are not there, who have been part of building the culture and competitiveness. It's nice to get a result from that, but all the credit goes to (the players). They are those who bought and appear every day.”
The credit certainly belongs to freshman Chase Brock, who scored the game-winning goal in each of the Knights' last two victories. After torching Penfield in overtime in last week's semi-final, Brock stepped up with two goals in the third period against Portside.
His first, 47 seconds after Lou Zaari had made it 2-2, was a blast from the bottom of the left circle that went over the right shoulder of Portside goalkeeper Danny Kucmerowski. The second, a more modest rebound count, added to McQuaid's lead with less than two minutes to go.
“I wanted to do it for the seniors, and it feels good to finally see our hard work for the season pay off,” Brock said. “It's not over yet, we're going for states.”
Protecting the leadership
While McQuaid's two scores early in the third stunned Portside, the Knights' defense – which had allowed several odd men to the Royals over two periods – remained steady as the minutes dwindled in the third.
Entering the third period, the teams were separated by just three shots on goal, but that margin widened significantly by the end of the third. Despite trailing, Bakdraad struggled to get into the offensive zone as McQuaid successfully clogged center ice and kept the puck well out of harm's way.
“I wouldn't say we're trapped, but we've been putting guys in practice every day in different situations so they're prepared for whatever the game throws at them,” Dugan said. “There were plenty of memories on the bench, but the rewarding part is when you hear the guys say it on the bench and understand the situation. We work together as a group and the guys did a really good job with situational awareness.” .”
McQuaid vs. Portside: By the numbers
2 – Assists for Portside forward Justin Pastorella, who got the helper on Kevin Eckerd's opening goal, then delivered a backdoor pass to Connor Thomas in the second that gave the Royals a 2-0 lead.
5 – The number of first-year students on McQuaid's list. The Knights have leaned heavily on a few in February, including Brock and starting goaltender Anthony Gonzalez.
McQuaid quote from the game
“I'm sure Chase didn't complain about the spectacle.”
– McQuaid coach Joe Dugan, after spectators threw hats onto the ice following Brock's second goal, a tradition that typically follows a player's third goal.
Next up for McQuaid
McQuaid has the rest of the week to prepare for Section IV champion Ithaca, who defeated Broome this weekend.
The Lil Red is one of New York State's most storied hockey programs, with five state titles and four other championship appearances.
McQuaid, on the other hand, has won two state championships (2005, 2015) while playing for one other (2013).
