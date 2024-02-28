Mustangs Table Tennis Team Qualifies for 2024 National Table Tennis Championships

London, ON – The Western Mustangs table tennis team has been making waves in college table tennis competitions lately.

Former head coach Ann Shiao saw notable success in her past three seasons as coach and shared her insights into their strategies, coaching philosophy and standout moments from the past few seasons. “Over the past few seasons, we have strived to foster a culture of greater accountability, collaboration and transparency between coaches and athletes,” she said, also noting that the team prioritizes open channels of communication, integrates team member feedback and engages in team building activities.

“As former members of the Canadian National Team, our coaching styles are a combination of our experiences and observations of successful coaching strategies,” said current head coaches Nicole Cai and Joyce Xu.

The emphasis is on understanding the playing style and habits of each team member, allowing training plans to be tailored to meet individual needs. Creating a positive environment in which athletes can pursue both athletic and academic excellence is central to the table tennis team's coaching philosophy. “A team formed by fostering a collaborative environment where players work together to support each other while working toward common goals,” Cai and Xu said.

Coach Shiao looks back on two notable moments from the 2022-2023 season; a first-place finish at the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) Great Lakes Regionals showcased the team's resilience in the face of challenges, with members of the Coed A team missing due to unprecedented circumstances. “I couldn't be more proud of the way the team supported each other, trusted their teammates, and the incredible resilience and determination they showed in the face of adversity,” said Shaio. Additionally, a third-place finish at the NCTTA Nationals for the women's team event marked a historic moment in Western table tennis history.

Two standout athletes from the team, Terence Yeung and Manik Singh, have proven the team's dedication and skills.

Yeung's introduction to table tennis started at a young age. “I initially started playing table tennis thanks to my older brother and sister, who enjoyed the sport. Likewise, I quickly fell in love with the sport and made it my goal to be the best player I could be. I started playing table tennis when I was about seven years old, and after being on the national team for several years, I decided to continue playing at university.”

Despite not being able to play in his freshman year due to the pandemic, Yeung has loved every minute as a Mustang. “Playing on the Mustangs Table Tennis team, my favorite part is being on the team. The bond I've built with the rest of the team has made me enjoy the sport even more. We have a great time to support each other and try to help everyone achieve their goals,” he said.

A pivotal moment for Yeung was qualifying for the 2023 NCTTA National Championships. “I think it really gave me confirmation that I could still play at a high level, and it also gave me more motivation to keep practicing and improving. I also think that traveling with the team to another country brought us even closer together as we were able to rely on each other during this time and make unforgettable memories,” said Yeung.

Looking back on the broader impact of his journey, Yeung emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning. Competing at the collegiate level against players he had encountered internationally reinforced the need for constant innovation and improvement. A pre-match routine is an integral part of Yeung's preparation, with a particular emphasis on a consistent pre-match song. This ritual helps him get into the right headspace, allowing him to better focus on the task at hand.

As a member of Western's table tennis team, Yeung sees it as a positive force in his college experience. The sport, he notes, has had the biggest impact on his life and who he is as a person. “I think having a positive attitude and doing your best is crucial in sports and that's what stays with you as time goes by,” Yeung said.

Manik Singh's introduction to table tennis also started at a young age. “I discovered my love for table tennis through informal competitions with friends during our lunch breaks at school. It didn't take long for the school table tennis coach to recognize my potential in the sport and notice my natural mastery of complex spins and movements. Encouraged by By this recognition I joined the school team and to my surprise our performance improved. In 2012, I decided to test my skills in a provincial tournament. Despite having no formal coaching at the time, I placed third. This experience was a turning point for me; it not only revealed my untapped potential, but also led to a genuine passion for table tennis. From that moment on, the sport became more than just a pastime: it became a source of joy, personal growth and a commitment to excellence in every match,” Singh said.

Being part of the Mustangs Table Tennis team has given Singh more than just a chance to showcase his skills. “We're not just teammates; we're a close-knit group that supports each other on and off the table,” says Singh. The competitive yet friendly atmosphere has enriched his experience and fostered personal growth and lasting friendships.

Qualifying for the 2023 National Table Tennis Championships is a crowning achievement for Singh, symbolizing not only personal success but also the collective effort of the team. “In addition to individual achievements, qualifying for the National Championships is a testament to the collective effort of our team. We had the opportunity to demonstrate the power of our training, teamwork and the support we provide each other. Personally, it is an important milestone that shows the progress I have made as an athlete and the dedication I have shown to master the sport. Representing our team, the Mustangs, on such a prestigious stage is a source of immense pride. I was able to remain undefeated the entire time After finishing the season in the team event with a record of 16-0, I was also able to achieve the feat of becoming Canada's highest rated table tennis player (NCTTA). In essence, qualifying for the 2023 College Table Tennis National Championships is not simply a personal achievement; it is a shared success that reflects the synergy of our team and the exciting prospects for our future in the sport,” said Singh.

And now the team can add qualification for the 2024 National Table Tennis Championships to their list of achievements. After great success at the CTTNC Great Lakes Regional Qualifiers last week, earning a first-place finish for the second year in a row, as well as numerous medals, the Mustangs Table Tennis team has extended their season and continues to prepare for the Championships in Rochester on 4- March 5, as well as the College Table Tennis National Championship in Texas from April 14-16.

Lessons from the national competition competing against the top-ranked schools have taught Singh crucial life lessons. “I learned to adapt my playing style to different opponents, emphasizing the importance of versatility. The experience also built mental toughness and taught me to stay focused and determined in high-pressure situations. Furthermore, it emphasized the importance of teamwork, which demonstrated that individual excellence is enhanced by a cohesive team effort. These lessons extend beyond the sport and influence both my approach to table tennis and my wider life skills,” said Singh.

“Representing the University in table tennis has developed my leadership skills and promoted effective collaboration and communication. The support from the team has been a constant source of motivation and has contributed significantly to my overall personal and academic growth,” said Singh.

The success and growth of the Mustangs Table Tennis team over the past few years has helped build the team's foundation for the achievements they are now seeing in their current 2023-2024 season.

This Mustangs team is one to watch.