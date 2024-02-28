No. 9 Men's Swim & Dive opens Big 12 Championship with three wins





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. No. 9 Texas Men's Swimming & Diving opened the Big 12 Championship, winning three events Tuesday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, including its first-ever Big 12 Team Diving title. Texas started the day with a win in the 200 medley relay, while the freshman quartet of Will Modglin , Wil Scholtz , Nate Germonprez And Camden Taylor posted a season best and A cut of 1:22.46. The time helped Texas climb from 17th in the nation to sixth in the event this season and marked the fourth-fastest performance in program history. Highlighting Longhorn's effort, Modglin opened the race with a season-best 20.49 from the back. The trio of Tanner Braunton , Noah Duperre And Nick Harris followed by a victory in the team diving competition. A scoring event for the first time in Big 12 Championship history, the Longhorns totaled 406.45 points to earn the win. Texas' 800 Free Relay of Coby Carrozza , Manning Haskal , Alec Enyeart and Germonprez ended the night with another win for Texas, with a swim time of 6:13.12, giving the Longhorns another victory. Carrozza recorded a career-best 1:31.97 in the first stage and rose to No. 7 on UT's all-time performers list. The Big 12 Championships resume Wednesday with the preliminaries beginning at 9 a.m. CT and the finals beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT. The final session will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Team ranking 1.TEXAS 192 2.TCU166

3. BYU 160

4. West Virginia 158

5. Cincinnati 152 Team notes Texas has won 20 consecutive 200 medley relays and 25 overall at the Big 12 Championships.

UT has won 27 of 28 conference titles in the 800 free relay, including each of the last 18. WEDNESDAY EVENTS Swimming preliminaries 9am CT | Dive preliminaries 10:30 am CT | Finals 4:15pm CT Men's 1 meter springboard

500 meter freestyle

200 meters individual medley

50 meter freestyle 2024 Big 12 Championship Meet Records Team diving: Tanner Braunton , Noah Duperre , Nick Harris 406.45 Winners of the 2024 Big 12 championship events 800 free relays: Coby Carrozza , Manning Haskal , Alec Enyeart , Nate Germonprez 6:13.12

200 medley relay: Will Modglin , Wil Scholtz , Nate Germonprez , Camden Taylor 1:22.46

Team diving: Tanner Braunton , Noah Duperre , Nick Harris 406.45

