Live Report and Scorecard of Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club Match 10
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club, Live Cricket Commentary
4
9.6
Waseem Ahmad to Amal Jacob, Four,
6
9.5
Waseem Ahmad to Amal Jacob, six,
6
9.4
Waseem Ahmad to Amal Jacob, six,
1
9.3
Waseem Ahmad to Sanjay Kumar, 1 run,
0
9.2
Waseem Ahmad vs Sanjay Kumar, No Flight,
1
9.1
Waseem Ahmad v Amal Jacob, 1 run,
End of over 9 (5 runs)
Mohammed Siddiqui 7 (8)
Amal Jacob 12 (8)
Cobra Cricket Club 102/5
Jaspinder Singh 2-0-17-2
Mohammed Mohy Rizwan 2-0-22-0
w
8.6
Mohammad Siddiqui c S Nawaz b Jaspinder Singh 7 (8) Jaspinder Singh v Mohammad Siddiqui, no run, c S Nawaz b Jaspinder Singh,
0
8.5
Jaspinder Singh v Mohammad Siddiqui, no flight,
1wd
8.5
Jaspinder Singh v Mohammad Siddiqui, 1 wide,
4
8.4
Jaspinder Singh vs. Mohammad Siddiqui, Four,
0
8.3
Jaspinder Singh v Mohammad Siddiqui, no flight,
0
8.2
Jaspinder Singh v Mohammad Siddiqui, no flight,
0
8.1
Jaspinder Singh v Mohammad Siddiqui, no flight,
End of over 8 (8 runs)
Amal Jacob 12 (8)
Mohammed Siddiqui 3 (2)
Cobra Cricket Club 97/4
Mohammed Mohy Rizwan 2-0-22-0
Jaspinder Singh 1-0-12-1
0
7.6
Muhammad Mohy Rizwan vs. Amal Jacob, no flight,
1
7.5
Muhammad Mohy Rizwan v Mohammad Siddiqui, 1 run,
2
7.4
Muhammad Mohy Rizwan v Mohammad Siddiqui, 2 runs,
1
7.3
Muhammad Mohy Rizwan v Amal Jacob, 1 run,
0
7.2
Muhammad Mohy Rizwan vs. Amal Jacob, no flight,
4
7.1
Muhammad Mohy Rizwan vs. Amal Jacob, Four,
End of over 7 (12 runs)
Mohammed Soban 8 (8)
Amal Jacob 7 (4)
Cobra Cricket Club 89/4
Jaspinder Singh 1-0-12-1
Rukhsar Ahmed 2-0-19-2
w
6.6
Muhammad Soban b Jaspinder Singh 8 (8) Jaspinder Singh v Muhammad Soban, no run, b Jaspinder Singh,
4
6.5
Jaspinder Singh vs Muhammad Soban, Four,
1wd
6.5
Jaspinder Singh v Muhammad Soban, 1 wide,
1
6.4
Jaspinder Singh v Amal Jacob, 1 run,
4
6.3
Jaspinder Singh vs. Amal Jacob, Four,
1
6.2
Jaspinder Singh v Muhammad Soban, 1 run,
1
6.1
Jaspinder Singh v Amal Jacob, 1 run,
End of over 6 (12 runs)
Amal Jacob 1 (1)
Mohammed Soban 3 (5)
Cobra Cricket Club 77/3
Rukhsar Ahmed 2-0-19-2
Mohammed Mohy Rizwan 1-0-14-0
End of over 10 (18 runs)
Amal Jacob 29 (12)
Sanjay Kumar 1 (2)
Cobra Cricket Club 120/5
Waseem Ahmed 2-0-25-0
Jaspinder Singh 2-0-17-2