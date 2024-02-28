Kris Thompson was waiting for Vol.'s offer

A Lipscomb Academy reunion in Knoxville?

That could become a reality if Mustangs linebacker Kris Thompson decides to make the draw Tennessee football is too strong to pass up.

Thompson received the news he had been eagerly awaiting when Tennessee and coach Josh Heupel offered the 6-foot-1, 225-pound three-star junior earlier this month. The clock is now starting for him to make a decision that could put him on the same team as Vols signees Kaleb Beasley and Edwin Spillman in the fall of 2025.

“UT coaches came to see me work, walk around and then they told me they wanted me to come to junior day (Feb. 3),” said Thompson, who also has offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Michigan, Louisville, Oklahoma, among others State, UAB and Colorado. “I went straight to their office and they told me I was always on their recruiting board, but they just wanted to come see me.”

It was a sigh of relief for Thompson, who had hoped for an offer from Heupel. He had watched Vols coaches come to Lipscomb Academy to recruit players like Beasley, Spillman and offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden and defensive back C.J. Jimcoily.

“The funny thing is we talked about it and he was so disappointed that he didn't get a Tennessee offer initially,” new Lipscomb Academy coach Jamie Graham said. “They came to school earlier and talked to other guys. It wasn't jealousy (for Kris). I grew up watching Florida State as a kid and if they came to my school and didn't offer me, I would be mad too. “

In the months leading up to his offer, Thompson tried not to think about it too much. He knew he would have time to state his case.

“UT is one of my favorites,” he said. “I know for myself that when people see me play, it's a no-brainer. They have to get me. I thought the offer would come, but I just kept praying and left it in God's hands and in His time.”

Spillman and Beasley signed with Tennessee during the December signing period, and Beasley has publicly pushed for Tennessee to make Thompson an offer. Now that the Vols have done so, Beasley and Spillman have pushed for Thompson to commit to UT.

“They're trying to convince me to do it as quickly as possible,” Thompson said. “Right now it's hard to say no to them, but I still want to explore and see what all my options are. But I can tell you: UT ranks pretty high there.”

Thompson has also heard of recent UT involvement and Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre. The state's No. 1 football prospect in the class of 2025, and the nation's No. 3 QB, has made it a mission to actively recruit some of the state's top undrafted players, especially those in the Nashville area .

“I've heard of George,” Thompson said. “We were all in Nashville and I'm connected to them. But George was like, 'You know the move. You know where home is and there's no better place than playing at Neyland (Stadium).”

Thompson had 84 tackles in 10 games last fall with 3.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown. He returns this fall as one of the state's top linebackers and the motivation Graham needs to push this team past a 4-6 record in 2023.

“We value player responsibility,” Graham said. “This offer gives Kris a different kind of confidence. Now he will be able to speak like Edwin did. This is what I needed to push Kris a little further.”

Thompson said he will travel to Missouri for a visit on March 9, but no other visits are planned after that. Lipscomb Academy's spring football practices will take place in early May, when Thompson said he plans to narrow his list to about five or six schools. He is looking to late summer before making an official announcement of his commitment.

“Definitely before the start of the season,” he said.

Reach sportswriter George Robinson at [email protected] and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.