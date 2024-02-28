Box of possible rarity sells for $3.7 million





Never underestimate the value of those boxes gathering dust in your basement. The contents could be worth a few million. A cardboard box full of hockey cards that sat in a basement in Saskatchewan, Canada for decades, has sold for $3.72 million, according to an investigation. press release issued by Heritage Auctions. Inside the large box are 16 other boxes containing 48 packs of 1979-1980 O-Pee-Chee hockey cards, totaling approximately 10,752 “fresh off the factory floor” cards. This collection may include a rare find: Wayne Gretzky's rookie cards. “From the moment we heard about this O-Pee-Chee case, we knew it would capture the attention of hockey card collectors worldwide,” Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage, said in a statement. Check your basement:Precious Moments figurines can be worth thousands of dollars if they meet these conditions May contain ultra-rare Wayne Gretzky rookie cards Manufactured by the well-known O-Pee-Chee Company, the '79-'80 release became one of the most famous of all time as it featured the rookie debut card of Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. It's believed there are probably about two dozen such rookie cards from Gretzky's first season with the Edmonton Oilers in the set, which, according to Heritage Auctions, is the only unopened box of 1979-'80 OPC cards ever released in the 21st century has emerged. . Heritage Auction said the owner of the cards was once a “rabid” collector who had such an extensive collection that his family lost track of what he owned. Recently, his son discovered the fate behind “piles and piles” of other items. Harry Potter-proof is sold for thousands:Proof copy of the Harry Potter book, bought for pennies in 1997, sells for more than $13,000 'Remarkably, our consignor was unaware that he was the owner of this outrageous Holy Grail suitcase until he very recently reported a long-forgotten stack of boxes in his Saskatchewan home, containing cards from the late 1970s and were collecting dust in the early 1980s since he had bought them directly from a wholesaler,” Heritage Auction said. “By any standard of evaluation, it is a thrilling wonder of survival, and one of the greatest trading cards Heritage has ever had the pleasure of offering.” Other big sales took place at the Sunday Winter Platinum Night Sports Auction, including a high-end 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for $2.37 million. In total, the event resulted in revenue of $25.98 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/02/27/wayne-gretzky-rookie-cards-hockey-heritage-auctions/72757931007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos