





“Thoda is an opportunity for miss ho gaya to beat them,” Manika told TOI on Tuesday. “But Indian table tennis is really growing now.”

The country's leading women's player was referring to the team's 2-3 defeat in their opening match against the Chinese. What indeed brought the Indian women to the eve of a famous victory was Ayhika Mukherjee And Sreeja Akula 's stunning misfortunes of the world number 1 Sun Yingsha and World No. 2 Wang Yidi.

While Manika lost both her matches in that tie, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist returned to play her part in a campaign that ended in the last-16 leg against Chinese Taipei, but was still good enough to see India in the end win for the

For Manika, Busan was as good as she has ever done in a team competition. “I think this World Cup in Korea was my best team tournament,” she said. “Of course happy that, as we know at the beginning of March, we will qualify for the Olympic Games. I am very happy with the team performance and my performance, how I played against every player and every team. How I played like a fighter.”

While her first Tokyo Olympics ended in tears after a third-round singles defeat, Manika said she was pleased with how her preparations for Paris went. “I'm very happy with the way I train, whether it's my mental training, whether it's physical or on the table.

“I don't want to make any changes. Be it skills or techniques, I just want to continue with how I do things and work very harder for the Olympics this time,” said the 28-year-old who was backed by Reliance Foundation during The past two years.

This, along with that from the national federation, is the kind of support she believes has contributed to the stunning results Indian table tennis has achieved in recent times. “First of all, there is a big difference with the support we get today. This allows players to concentrate more on training and their tournaments.

“Yes, recently there have been some very good performances from many players like Ayhika and Sutirtha (Mukherjee) who played very well,” the world number 36 said, referring to the pair's historic bronze medal performance at the Asian Games last year.

“I'm very happy with the support we're getting. That they think 'this person is capable of performing and doing well at the Olympics'. This kind of thinking has changed in India.”

