No. 2 men's golf almost completes comeback to finish second in Southern Highlands

LAS VEGAS No. 2 Auburn men's golf leaves Southern Highlands Collegiate with silver after a masterful 11-under showing Tuesday at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After entering the tournament 10th, the Tigers combined consecutive quality outings to move eight places higher in the rankings and finish the week in second with a total of 859 (-5). No. 15 Oklahoma defeated the Tigers by three strokes to win the event with 856 (-8).

Florida's Ian Gilligan earned medalist honors at 208 (-8).

“Proud of the boys for competing on a tough golf course this week,” Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. “It was a challenge every step of the way because of the strength, the speed, the hole locations and the strong wind. The team braced themselves and encouraged each other to continue competing as hard as they could. In weeks like these, our culture pays off. a group dedicated to playing for the brand and for each other is what makes us special.”

With the finish, Auburn improves to 78-4 (.951) overall and 24-4 (.857) against top-25 opponents.

Individually, Auburn's two-headed dragon led the way as a freshman Jackson Koivun and junior Brendan Valdes each achieved a top-five finish. Valdes shot 210 (-6) and Koivun finished one behind his teammate at 211 (-5).

It is the 15th top-10 finish of Valdes' career. He becomes one of only six players in program history to reach the milestone. He is the first ever to achieve this as a junior.

“I had a really nice week,” Valdes said. “In the beginning I had a rocky pit that held me back, but towards the end I was able to bring it back. I'm happy that I was able to put in a good finish for my team.”

Redshirt junior Carson Bacha continued his streak of effortlessly consistent scoring as he was Auburn's No. 3 thanks to an even-par 216 week on the course. Bacha finished tied for 15th, the 13th top 20 of his collegiate career.

Both seniors J.M. Butler and sophomores Reed Lotter finished in a tie for 64th with a pair of 229s (+13).

Auburn got off to a slow start in Sunday's opening round, but Koivun and Bacha still managed to put together some notable performances. Koivun led the lineup with a 70 (-2), his fifth consecutive subpar performance. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina native made an early bogey on 2, but found some consistency with 10 straight pars, an eagle on 13 and finally a birdie on 16.

Bacha bookended his round with bogeys at 1 and 18, but he made three birdies in a row at 3-5 and made par everywhere.

Also in the first round, Valdes shot 72 (E) and Lotter shot 74 (+2). Butler was the drop score with a 76 (+4).

In Monday's second round, Auburn was in the lead again with a 70 (-2) from Koivun. The rookie used four birdies at 1, 11, 12 and 13 to wipe away a pair of bogeys at 9 and 17. Valdes also went under par with a 71 (-1) thanks to four birdies of his own at 3, 13, 15 and 16.

Bacha delivered a 76 (+4), Lotter shot 78 (+6) and Butler was once again the drop score with an 83 (+11).

Auburn's big finish was made possible by a team effort from the entire team in Tuesday's finale. Four of the five players did not perform sufficiently to fuel the rise in the rankings. Valdes carried the torch in the third round, saving his best stuff for last. The Orlando, Florida product recorded his 35th career round in the 60s with a powerful 67 (-5). He made just two mistakes with bogeys at 2 and 17 and more than made up for it with birdies at 1, 3, 4, 9 and 13. Valdes also recorded the 15th eagle of his tenure at 5. He is now tied with Jacob Solomon (2015-19) for second all-time in program history.

The Tigers' No. 2 man on Tuesday was Bacha. The York, Pennsylvania native ran into a few obstacles early on the front and backcourt, but quickly found his footing and struck back. He birdied 2, 9, 11, 12 and 17 to earn a 69 (-3) for the day.

Butler rounded out the lineup and returned to his true form with a 70 (-2), while Koivun shot 71 (-1). Lotter shot 77 (+5) and was the drop score.

Statistically, Valdes led the Orange & Blues with 13 birdies during the week. Bacha finished with 11, Koivun added 10 and both Lotter and Butler made eight. Valdes and Koivun also added an eagle each.

It's a quick turnaround for the Tigers, as the team will compete in the Pinehurst Intercollegiate March 4-5 at the historic Pinehurst No. 2. Auburn will have five team players and one individual traveling to the event.