Kuldeep Yadav's impact in India's win over England | Cricket news

Spinner is one of India's standout performers in the English series

RANCHI: Kuldeep Yadav will have mixed feelings as he heads to Dharamshala, the venue for the fifth Test against England and also the place where he made his Test debut.During his stop-start Test career he played just eleven matches in seven years, despite impressing with a bowling average of 21.82 during that period. However, in this hard-fought series against England, it is not just his remarkable artistry and wicket-taking abilities, but his desire to contribute to the team even with the bat.

Sandwiched between two strong Indian spin-ins Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja “Kuldeep is still the third choice and perhaps the fourth behind Axar Patel and therefore under pressure to continue his cause with strong performances when the opportunity arises.

What is now evident in Kuldeep's approach to the game, in the wake of a reinvention of his skills and muscle memory after a lackluster form post-2019 and a knee injury in 2021, is his cerebral approach to the game. He now seems to be well aware of the match situation and has full control of his technique.

Some previous shortcomings have been addressed, making him a smarter bowler with superior skills. Kuldeep is the only Indian spinner with a five-for in all three formats and also seems to have flourished under Rohit Sharma s captaincy.

Kuldeep's craft is rare and the skills are difficult to perform. A left-arm wrist spinner who started bowling at left-pace in his childhood, Kuldeep's constant evolution in his quest to better himself is one of the fascinating stories of Indian cricket in recent times.

In a competition of one, that takes some effort. And England were on the receiving end of his evolving prowess.

The three wickets in Vizag in the first innings would have calmed the nerves. Subsequently, Kuldeep has thrust himself into the spotlight in Rajkot and here in Ranchi, where India secured a series win.

He struggled on day two in Rajkot, perhaps because he was bowling a harder new ball against the rampaging Ben Duckett, but on day three he was a different animal. He bowled a spell of 12, which caused England to slide, causing the ball to float, dip and bounce.

In Ranchi, as England looked to consolidate their grip on the match in the second innings, Kuldeep again came to the fore with 4/22 from his 15 overs. This, of course, was after he had produced a star turn with the bat lower down, keeping out 131 balls to give company to Dhruv Jurel in a 76-run partnership that brought India back into the game.

He outsmarted the dangerous one with the ball Zak Crawley , dismissing Rohit's insistence on having a cover fielder and leaving the area open. Crawley was tempted, looked to cash in and was beaten by the turn. Ashwin, who bagged his 35th five-wicket haul that day, couldn't stop gushing. I just stole the five from him. Kuldeep bowled brilliantly, Ashwin told Jio Cinema.

I liked the way he worked on his momentum, run-up. We all know how many spins he puts on the ball, what skill he has. The change of pace that changes the trajectory, what he wants to do now… he's twice as much of a bowler as he was. Even with the bat he showed great courage and composure. His defense was good. He kept the locker room quiet.

Ashwin's words were a reminder not only of Kuldeep's usefulness, but also of the fact that his contributions often went under the radar. Some selection pressure did not help his case either.

After making his ODI debut in the West Indies in 2017, where he was the joint highest wicket-taker, Kuldeep was overlooked for the first three ODIs in Sri Lanka. Years later, when he had made his Test comeback in Bangladesh in 2022 and taken 8 wickets in a Man of the Match performance, he was dropped for the next match.

Kuldeep subsequently missed 11 Tests before being picked for the match in Vizag. Injuries and selection biases are responsible for many such gaps in his Test career. He was not included in 15 consecutive Tests between January 2019 and February 2021. There was also a gap of eight Tests between August 2017 and August 2018.

After 2019, with the Kulcha When he teamed up with Chahal in white-ball cricket which started to show cracks and finger spinners came back into favour, Kuldeep had to go back to the drawing board. He now bowls flatter and faster, with longer strides. It is both easier on his body and more effective.

Heading into Dharamshala, Kuldeep's average, economic rate and strike rate are better than Ashwin and Jadeja in this series. It is important that he contributed at crucial moments. A good performance in the fifth Test could mark a new chapter in his red-ball journey.