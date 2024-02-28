A behind-the-scenes look at Auburn's first practice of spring camp





Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers officially started spring camp Tuesday afternoon at Auburn's Woltosz Football Performance Center. The media were allowed to watch twenty minutes of Tuesday's training, which mainly consisted of positional exercises. As is the case during the regular season, Auburn's offense and defense practiced on separate fields for much of the viewing window. And while it's hard to get much out of 20 minutes of football practice, it at least provided a glimpse into who was practicing where and with whom, as well as our first look at Auburn's new faces. A few observations: True freshman WR Cam Coleman looks like a man among boys Auburn's 5-star wide receiver Cam Coleman is hard to miss, folks. Listed as 6-foot-4 and 188 pounds, Coleman appears to tower over many of the other receivers in the position group, not to mention turning heads with the physique he has on him. Freshman WR Cam Coleman during Auburn's first spring practice on Feb. 27, 2024, at Auburn's Woltosz Football Performance Center.Patrick Groenveld During his first college workout, Coleman ran a few agility drills before running routes for Auburn's quartet of quarterbacks. Again, it's hard to make sense of Coleman's role in the fall, but he at least looks well-rested physically and athletically. Four different quarterbacks take reps As expected, four different guys shared reps at the quarterback spot on Tuesday. For most of the viewing period, the quarterback order appeared to be fifth-year Payton Thorne, sophomore Holden Geriner, redshirt freshman Hank Brown and then four-star freshman Walker White. The four arms opened the viewing period by doing handoff drills with Auburn's stable of running backs, followed by passing drills with the running backs. In the back half of the window, Auburn's quarterbacks passed to the wide receivers. White has spent some time coaching Kent Austin, who was recently elevated to quarterbacks coach after spending the 2023 season as a special assistant to the head coach. Joe Phillips works with edge rushers Now listed as Auburn's defensive edge coach after serving as the program's linebackers coach last season, Josh Aldridge oversaw the Tigers Jack linebackers and defensive ends during Tuesday's viewing window. And among that group, despite being listed as a linebacker, was four-star freshman Joe Phillips. Phillips was joined in teaming up with Auburn's edge rushers by fellow 4-star freshman edge rusher Jamonta Waller, redshirt freshman Jack linebacker Brenton Williams, senior Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod, sophomore defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, 4-star freshman defensive lineman Amaris Williams and 4- star freshman defensive lineman TJ Lindsey. Newly elevated defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams was vocal in leading his drills with Auburn's defensive linemen, while newly hired defensive coordinator DJ Durkin oversaw the Tigers group of linebackers.

