Seattle elementary school introduces floor hockey





From a distance it may seem like a bit of controlled chaos. But up close you can see a smile on the face of ten-year-old Rosa. “I like that it's competitive, and I like to throw the stick around,” she said between swings on the hockey field outside James Baldwin Elementary School in north Seattle. I do it for myself,” added nine-year-old Adrianna. “I don't really care about winning. For me it's just about having fun and not getting hurt.” Rebecca Brito of Seattle Parks and Recreation sees even more. I see children who are very involved in their activity,” she said. “I see kids trying out new techniques and new skills.” And Brito said it's more important than most people realize. This is due to mounting evidence on the link between physical activity and young people's mental health. a examined the in neighboring Pierce County and found that a quarter of children felt depressed or hopeless without physical activity. The study suggested an increase in those feelings if the trend continues over several days. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has also reported similar trends. The CDC recommends 60 minutes of physical activity for children every day, says Andrew Bloom of the One Roof Foundation, the charitable arm of the NHL's Seattle Kraken. One Roof provided the seed money for the floor hockey program. It increases academic capacity, helps reduce anxiety and helps with stress and resilience in children. It's all part of an activity platform, Brito said, that is also supported by the Best Starts for Kids levy and city money. The school was chosen by the Kraken for its racial and economic diversity and previous lack of equipment for children. The students conclude the weekly lesson with a trip to shoot some pucks at the nearby Kraken Community Iceplex. I feel very tired, and I feel like I'm getting a little better at it with each class, Rosa said. Adrianna said it makes her a better student both in and out of fourth grade. “I feel very happy,” she said between scoring goals. What it means to me to be relaxed is that at the end of the day I don't have to do anything, just play my violin. I want to do it so I can learn to be a good violinist. All thanks to that symphony of sport that moves children in the right direction step by step.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://komonews.com/news/local/seattle-kids-children-outdoor-physical-activity-floor-hockey-james-baldwin-elementary-school-in-northeast-washington-king-county-aspen-institute-study-state-of-play-pierce-county-tacoma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos