Betts, Osborne named to USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch Lists





THE ANGELS Two Bruins have been nominated for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch Lists 2023-24, the US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced. The USBWA watchlists consist of 40 standout female college basketball players for the 2023-2024 campaign, and both feature sophomore basketball players. Lauren Betts and graduate guard Charisma Osborne among the best student-athletes in the country. Two Bruins have been nominated for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch Lists 2023-24, the US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced. The USBWA watchlists consist of 40 standout female college basketball players for the 2023-2024 campaign, and both feature sophomore basketball players.and graduate guardamong the best student-athletes in the country. Betts leads the Bruins in rebounds (194 REB, 8.4 RPG), field goal percentage (.662) and blocks (49 BLK, 2.1 BPG) in her first season at UCLA. The second-year center also sports a team-best .662 FG%, which ranks second in the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference, behind only Oregon State's Raegan Beers (.665 FG%). Betts also scores 14.9 points per game, tying Osborne for the team-high average. Osborne (2,199 PTS, 805 REB) joined Sabrina Ionescu as only the second guard in Pac-12 Conference history to reach 2,000+ PTS, 800+ REB in Friday's win over No. 18 Utah. The shooting guard also boasts over 450 career AST (453) and 200+ STL (227), while claiming UCLA's No. 1 spot in three-pointers made (276), games played (145) and games started. Osborne has played 143 games in her career, which is greater than the number of games played by Monique Billings (142 GP, 105 GS) while at UCLA. Billings held the record for most games in a Bruin uniform until Osborne took the floor against Oregon St. on Feb. 16. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is presented annually by the USBWA to the women's national player of the year. The award, named after the legendary UCLA guard, was first presented in the 1987-88 season and formally named in honor of Meyers Drysdale in the 2011-12 season. Ann Meyers Drysdale played at UCLA from 1974 to 1978, which predated the USBWA All-America selections. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. The 40 players honored for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America consideration will be placed on the association's annual awards ballot, which will be distributed to members today. The ballot also includes the Tamika Catchings National Freshman Player of the Year Award, the Women's National Coach of the Year Award and the 15-woman USBWA All-America Team. Members have until Sunday, March 10 to vote on all awards based on regular season performance. Below is the full watchlist for the awards: Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

Meghan Andersen, Fairfield

Raegan Beers, State of Oregon

Lauren Betts UCLA Madison Booker, Texas

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Tayla Brugler, St. Joseph

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Kaitlyn Chen, Princeton

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

Lauren Gustin, BYU

Madison Hayes, NC State

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

McKenna Hofschild, State of Colorado

MacKenzie Holmes, Indiana

Hsu Abbey, Columbia

Kiki Irafen, Stanford

Rickea Jackson, Tenn

Aziaha James, NC State

Deja Kelly, North Carolina

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Kate Martin, Iowa

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Lucy Olsen, Villanova

Charisma Osborne UCLA Te-Hina Papaao, South Carolina

Alissa Pili, Utah

Ja'Naiya Quinerly, West Virginia

Angel Reese, LSU

Rachael Rose, Wofford

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

JuJu Watkins, USC

Laura Ziegler, St. Joseph's

